



Pakistan's government has given the green light to deploy paramilitary forces here to step up security from Friday, ahead of a planned protest on Sunday by the party of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) last week called for a long march to assert three demands: the release of the incarcerated party leader, against the alleged stolen mandate in the February 8 elections and the restoration of the justice system by revoking the recent warrant. 26th Amendment to the Constitution which grants legislators more power in appointing the highest judges.

The government has decided to deploy Pakistan Rangers and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel to Islamabad from Friday, November 22, under sections 4 and 5 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to a notification from the Interior Ministry on Wednesday, the exact number of troops along with the date and area of ​​their deployment would be determined in consultation with relevant stakeholders, while the date of derequisition of the troops would be decided after mutual consultation of all. relevant stakeholders.

Earlier, the Islamabad Police, in a letter dated November 14, had requested deployment of Rangers and FC personnel ahead of the PTI rally.

According to the letter, the Islamabad police chief has requested 5,000 Rangers personnel and 4,000 FC personnel in addition to the 1,000 FC personnel already provided to the ICT Police. The federal government has already imposed Section 144 in the capital and banned all types of gatherings for two months. Similarly, the Punjab government, which also has jurisdiction over Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, has placed police on alert across the province.

Meanwhile, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, speaking to reporters in Peshawar, said protesting was a fundamental right. No one can take it away from us, he said, adding that governments do not threaten or intimidate their citizens like thugs.

He also warned of bringing a large number of people from across the country to the capital on November 24 for the proposed long march to Islamabad.

Khan, 72, has been implicated in dozens of cases since his government was ousted in a no-confidence motion in 2022. He has been incarcerated in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison since last year and faces, according to his gone, to more than 200 cases; Some of them were released on bail, others were convicted and still others were questioned.

Khan's party won the highest number of seats in the February general elections, despite running as an independent, as the party was denied an election symbol and the PTI chief has previously claimed that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its coalition partners, including the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), had stolen the mandate to seize power at the federal level.

Relations between the PTI and the PML-N-led coalition government, already strained since Khan's ouster in 2022, have become even more strained in recent times.

