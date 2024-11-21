PH government to honor Indonesia's conditions on transfer of Mary Jane Veloso





The Philippines on Thursday pledged to honor the conditions of convicted drug trafficker Mary Jane Veloso's transfer to the Philippines, particularly serving her sentence in a correctional facility here. This is according to a joint statement from the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, hours after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Indonesia had commuted Veloso's sentence to life imprisonment during the tenure of then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Regarding the transfer of Mary Jane Veloso from the Indonesian government to the Philippines, we are required to honor the conditions that would be set for the transfer, including the execution of Mary Jane's sentence in the Philippines, with the exception of the sentence of death that is prohibited by our laws, the DOJ and DFA said. Both agencies stressed that the conditions of Ms. Mary Jane Veloso's transfer are still under discussion with Indonesia. The joint statement was posted on the Office of Presidential Communications Facebook account. Earlier Thursday, Marcos said good relations between the Philippines and Indonesia had paved the way for Indonesia to reduce Veloso's sentence from death to life in prison. He said the sentence commutation took place during Widodo's term, while thanking Widodo and outgoing Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for approving the Philippines' request to transfer Veloso to Manila. The day before, Marcos announced on social media that Veloso would return home after 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia, where she was sentenced to death in 2010 for hiding 2.6 kilos of heroin in her luggage. In 2015, she was saved from death by firing squad after the Philippines asked Indonesia to allow her to testify against illegal recruiters who turned her into an unwilling drug mule.

