Former Pak PM Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after release on bail in alleged corruption case – Kashmir Observer





Stock photo of Imran Khan

Islamabad- Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's chances of release faded after he was arrested in a protest case hours after he was granted bail in an alleged corruption case, reports said on Thursday. media.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted him bail in the second Toshakhana case related to the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewelry set at a throwaway price, raising hopes of his release.

However, hours later, the Rawalpindi police arrested him late at night in a case registered at the New Town police station on terrorism and other charges.

Police alleged that Khan, while imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, called for protests in Rawalpindi on September 28.

The Dawn newspaper quoted a police spokesperson as saying that Khan was arrested in connection with the case filed on September 28 and a team had been assigned to investigate the charges.

The charges include violations of the anti-terrorism law, failing to comply with the government's ban on public gatherings, obstructing police work, damaging police vehicles and endangering public safety.

Even before the official arrest in the case, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar dismissed the idea of ​​his release by saying that Khan was wanted in eight cases related to the May 9, 2023 violence and that he should obtain bail before being released from prison.

Dawn reported that Khan has to get bail in nearly two dozen other cases registered in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad before being released.

According to the Islamabad police, at least 62 cases were registered against Khan in various police stations in the capital while his party PTI said another 54 cases were registered in the Punjab province.

Meanwhile, an accountability court held a hearing into the £190million Adiala Prison case on Wednesday and was told that Khan and Bushra Bibi were yet to submit responses to questionnaires which they had been sent.

The court granted Bibis' request to be exempted from appearing in court on medical grounds and adjourned the hearing until November 22.

Separately, the Lahore High Court rejected the plea of ​​Khan's sister Noreen Niazi seeking bail for her brother in all cases against him in Punjab and Islamabad.

A deputy attorney general submitted a report to the court, saying 62 cases had been registered against Khan by the Islamabad police. After considering the report, Justice Farooq Haider rejected the application, observing that bail applications must be filed personally by the suspect.

Dozens of cases have been filed against Khan since he lost power in April 2022. His party has maintained that all of these cases were politically motivated.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group: Join us now

Be part of quality journalism

Producing quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work and, despite all the difficulties, we always succeed. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people than ever read Kashmir Observer, but only a handful pay while advertising revenues fall rapidly.

ACT NOW

CLICK FOR MORE DETAILS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirobserver.net/2024/11/21/former-pak-pm-imran-khan-arrested-in-protest-case-hours-after-bail-in-alleged-corruption-case/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos