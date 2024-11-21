Politics
Türkiye's central bank prepares for rate cut after fresh restraint BNN Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) — Turkey's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the eighth month, while hinting that a cut may soon be warranted due to slowing inflation.
The Monetary Policy Committee, led by Governor Fatih Karahan, kept the one-week repo rate at 50%, in line with a Bloomberg survey in which all analysts predicted it would remain.
Commenting on the broader economic backdrop, the central bank highlighted improving services inflation as well as expectations for more manageable price increases.
The level of the policy rate will be determined in a way that ensures the tightening required by the projected disinflation path, taking into account both realized and expected inflation, the MPC said in a statement accompanying Thursday's decision.
This could be an important hint of a rate cut to come, said Piotr Matys, senior analyst at Touch Capital Markets. With inflation slowing, monetary policy would remain tight as the central bank begins to cut interest rates, assuming it is not a very aggressive easing cycle, he said. he declared.
The Borsa Istanbul banking index extended its gains to 5.6% and was up 5.1% as of 3:47 p.m. in Istanbul. Two-year government bonds rose, with the yield reversing earlier gains to fall 90 basis points to 41.6%. The lira pared its losses to trade around 34.48 per US dollar.
Recent higher-than-expected inflation data has clouded the outlook for Turkish monetary policy, with analysts divided on the possibility of a rate cut next month or in the new year. Ahead of the move, the chief executive of private bank Isbanks, Hakan Aran, said that if monthly inflation in November was below 2%, this could allow a reduction of 250 basis points in December.
We think the central bank is preparing for a rate cut in December or January, said Is Portfoy economist Hande Sekerci. Although the possibility of a limited reduction increases for December, we believe this will be based on November inflation. According to Sekerci, overall inflation may remain relatively high this month compared to prices of vegetables, medicines and clothing.
Prices rose 48.6% annually last month, although the central bank focuses on seasonally adjusted data. He said Thursday that the underlying inflation trend showed a decline in October.
What Bloomberg Economics says…
We believe policymakers will launch a round of gradual easing in December with a 250 basis point reduction. Risks to this outlook lean toward smaller or delayed reductions given the potential for greater price pressures, particularly on energy costs.
Selva Bahar Baziki, economist. Click here to learn more.
Earlier this month, Karahan said future cuts would only follow improving inflation trends, while emphasizing that tightening would be preserved even if authorities began reducing borrowing costs.
It also revised upwards inflation projections, forecasting prices to rise 44% by the end of 2024, up from an initial forecast of 38%.
High borrowing costs have put pressure on Turkish businesses, with the influential Musiad business association calling for monetary easing, even if it is a symbolic reduction.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, known for his aversion to high borrowing costs, also spoke about monetary policy after months of silence, sending a cryptic message that inflation and borrowing costs would fall.
Erdogan has pushed central bankers to cut rates in the past, regardless of inflation, to boost economic growth and sidelined those who did not toe the line.
As a debate on raising the minimum wage approaches next year, more attention is also being paid to complementary fiscal measures aimed at reducing inflation. The central bank stressed on Thursday that increased coordination of fiscal policy would also significantly contribute to lowering price growth.
On Wednesday, Erdogan promised that minimum wage increases would continue to outpace inflation next year and that workers' purchasing power would be preserved.
–With help from Joel Rinneby, Tugce Ozsoy and Baris Balci.
(Updated with more details from statement, economist comment, context in 15th paragraph.)
2024 Bloomberg LP
|
