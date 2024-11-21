Saved by friendship: PH's close ties with Indonesia helped spare Mary Jane Veloso's life





President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Thursday that the Philippine government was able to convince Indonesia to reduce the death penalty to life in prison for drug trafficker Mary Jane Veloso. In an interview in Nueva Ecija, Marcos said the government has been working on the Velosos case for a decade with the Indonesian government. We have worked on this, all previous presidents, not just me, it's been 10 years. It's been ten years, but what we did, we were able to commute his death sentence to life in prison, and then what followed was we were able to come home. We will have to decide what happens next, the president said. The commutation of Velosos' sentence appears to have occurred during the tenure of then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo. When we managed to achieve this, we continued to work with them, it was still with the Widodo government at the time, na kung papaano, how are they going to do na pauuwiin, Marcos said. He attributed this to the good relations between the Philippines and Indonesia and thanked Widodo and outgoing Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto for agreeing to help Veloso. Because our relationship is good, they found a way, they found a way, it's the first time they've done this. They made a way, he said. Marcos continued: They said they had no interest in being imprisoned, they had no interest in executing Mary Jane Veloso. But that's why, let's find a way, and they did it for us. The president urged Filipinos to be grateful to Indonesia, Widodo and Prabowo for helping Veloso and agreeing to reduce his sentence. The day before, Marcos announced on social media that Veloso was returning home after 14 years of incarceration in Indonesia. However, Veloso will still be held here to serve her sentence, pending the granting of clemency. #

