President Prabowo's Ahmad Luthfi campaign video apparently filmed at Jokowi's home





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – The video of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto campaigning for candidate duo Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen in the 2024 Central Java regional elections was apparently filmed in Joko Widodo's house in Surakarta, Central Java. This was conveyed by the General Election Monitoring Agency (Bawaslu) after carrying out an investigation. Bawaslu Chairman Rahmat Bagja said Prabowo's campaign video was recorded by media team Ahmat Luthfi-Taj Yasin Maimoen on November 3, 2024 at Jokowi's house in Sumber Village, Sumber City. Surakarta. Rahmat Bagja's explanation was given at a press conference in Jakarta, Wednesday (11/20/2024). Also read: Prabowo openly campaigns for Ahmad Luthfi, Bawaslu decides not to violate regulations “The video was made on November 3, 2024 by the media team of the couple running for governor and vice governor of Central Java Number 2 Ahmad Lutfhi and Taj Yasin at the residence of Joko Widodo in Sumber Village, City from Surakarta, Central Java Province,” said Rahmat Bagja. He explained that the video which was later uploaded to Ahmad Luthfi's Instagram account was recorded during Prabowo's visit to Surakarta to meet Jokowi. “The video was made on the sidelines of Prabowo Subianto’s visit to the city of Surakarta to meet Joko Widodo,” Rahmat Bagja was quoted as saying. Kompas.com. Bawaslu ruled that Prabowo's campaign video for Ahmad Luthfi did not violate regulations. The reason is that Bawaslu considers that the video was recorded on a public holiday so that Prabowo does not need to ask for permission to campaign. Bawaslu admitted that he made his decision based on Decision No. 1 of the Constitutional Court. 52 of 2024 which allows state officials, including the president, to participate in campaigns under certain conditions. These conditions include not using office facilities except for security reasons and taking leave outside of state responsibility. “Legally, the President can campaign for elections based on the provisions of Article 70, paragraph 2 of the Electoral Law in conjunction with Constitutional Court Decision number 52/PUU-XXII/2024 and PP 32/2018 “, said Rahmat Bagja. “However, the provisions regarding campaign holidays or conditions for participation in the campaign do not apply because the video was made on Sunday, November 3, 2024 or a public holiday,” it said. Also read: Jokowi again shows support for Ridwan Kamil at Pujakesuma event: I whispered it

