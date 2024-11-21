Turkey and Australia oppose holding UN climate summit in 2026 after Baku meeting fails – News 24





Turkish media reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a side meeting at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro that his country would not withdraw its candidacy to host COP31 . Learn more

Australia and Turkey are at an impasse over hosting the 2026 edition of the COP summit after COP29 in Azerbaijan failed to bring fruitful results. The Australian government is pushing to host the COP31 summit in partnership with Pacific countries, which are among the countries most threatened by climate change. Meanwhile, Turkey, which is classified as a developing country by the United Nations system, hopes to gain support from several recent hosts in the same region, to keep the UN climate negotiations going in the Middle East even. It is pertinent to note that COP30, which will be held next year, will be hosted by Brazil. The standoff between Australia and Turkey over the issue is expected to be resolved behind closed doors at the COP29 summit, which is now reaching its final stages in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the latest climate debate set to end on Friday, countries participating in the event were at odds Wednesday evening over how to channel climate funds to developing countries. Australia and Turkey seek to host COP31 Australia is playing a leading role at COP29, alongside Egypt, guiding the new financial settlement through complex negotiations and reaching a final agreement. Chris Bowen, Australia's Minister for Climate Change, elucidated the difficulties in reaching consensus. I have heard developing countries demanding the mobilization of $1.3 trillion in financing, he told reporters on Wednesday. The Guardian reported. But we have heard different proposals regarding the distribution between the elements provided [grants] and the elements that would be mobilized [loans and private investment]he added. Bowen also expressed Australia's intention to host the COP31 summit. He said he respected Turkey's application, but clarity would benefit everyone involved, us, Turkey and all parties, especially our Pacific colleagues, who are very excited about the opportunities. If the summit is hosted in Turkey, it would mean that the COP would remain in the Middle East/Central Asia region for four out of five years: COP27 in 2022 took place in Egypt; COP28 in 2023 took place in the United Arab Emirates; COP29 is currently being held in Azerbaijan. According to The GuardianAustralia would benefit from the support of 23 of the 29 countries in a group made up mainly of Western European countries. Of the 29 COPs, six were held in the southern hemisphere and 23 in the northern hemisphere. It's time, Bowen pointed out. Separately, Turkish media reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, during a side meeting at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, that his country would not withdraw its candidacy. With the contribution of agencies.

