Imran Khan to be produced in court today in vandalism case





PTI founder Imran Khan appears before the Lahore High Court on March 17, 2023. AFPKhan faces allegations of damage to property, inciting arson. The FIR also names CM Gandapur and other PTI leaders as co-accused. Case filed under Article 7 of the ATA, relevant provisions of the PPC.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan is expected to be produced by police in a court today (Thursday) seeking remand of the former prime minister in connection with a case of vandalism.

The hearing will take place before an anti-terrorism court set up in Rawalpindi's Adiala prison, where the PTI founder was incarcerated.

The only prime minister to be ousted by a vote of no confidence in Pakistan's history, Khan has been in jail for over a year and several cases have been filed against him as well as his party leaders and workers.

Khan's latest arrest in the vandalism case, which was filed against him in September, came hours after he was released on bail in the new Toshakhana case.

The police spokesperson said on Wednesday evening that a team of investigators from Rawalpindi Police led by SSP Investigation arrived at Adiala jail and formally “arrested” the former prime minister.

An FIR (first information report) was lodged at Rawalpindi's New Town police station against Khan in connection with the PTI protest on September 27.

The case, registered against him for alleged arson and damage to property, was filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and includes relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code ( PPC).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leaders including Seemabia Tahir, Amir Mughar and Aliya Hamza were booked as co-accused along with the PTI founder.

The FIR mentions that five suspects Khalil, Imran, Sadaqat, Yaseen and Tahir were arrested from the spot. He also claimed that a bottle of petrol was recovered from the possession of suspect Tahir.

In the FIR, the charges against the suspects are terrorism, attempt to murder, vandalism, destruction of public and state property and interference in government operations.

He further alleged that the participants of the PTI rally caused trouble, obstructed public access by burning tires and caused hardship to citizens. Furthermore, the report said that PTI leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans, pelted stones at police and attacked with iron rods during the protest.

Several police vehicles, including that of SP Rawal, were damaged and a policeman was seriously injured in the eye by a window, the FIR said, adding that the suspects grabbed government firearms and fired them in the air, causing panic.

New Toshakhana affair

Meanwhile, the hearing in the new Toshakhana case in which the PTI founder was granted bail will also be held today, in which not only Khan but his wife Bushra Bibi will also be presented.

The couple are expected to be charged in the case today, with the judge warning Bushra to make sure they are present or his bail will be revoked.

The reference filed by NAB related to a jewelry set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family when her husband Khan was the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The anti-corruption watchdog further claimed that during his tenure as prime minister, Khan and his wife received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

The anti-corruption watchdog claimed the former first lady received the jewelry set comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace and a pair of earrings during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021 He said the PTI founder and his wife had illegally kept the jewelry set.

The reference states that the deputy military secretary asked the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewelry set, which she said had not been deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewelry company sold the necklace for 300,000 and the earrings for 80,000 on May 25, 2018. Information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewelry was then estimated at Rs10.50 million.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewelry set is around Rs35.28 million.

The state exchequer suffered a loss of around Rs35.28 million after the undervaluation of the jewelry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/575467-imran-khan-to-be-presented-before-court-today-in-vandalism-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos