Imran Khan is categorical on carrying out November 24 protest





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has reiterated that his party's planned protest in Islamabad on November 24 will go ahead, saying no assurances have been given about his release.

In a statement from Adiala jail, Khan said party leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and lawyer Gohar had offered to suspend the protest, but his demands for the release of detained party members had not been met. been satisfied.

Imran pointed out that the government's decision not to release him, despite the Islamabad High Court (IHC) having approved his release on bail, demonstrates a lack of sincerity in the negotiations.

He accused the authorities of trying to prolong his incarceration and thwarting the demonstration.

“We have no choice but to protest as a living nation,” Imran remarked, adding that the November 24 rally will see the participation of overseas Pakistanis who enjoy freedom in other countries.

He affirmed that negotiations would continue, while expressing doubts about the seriousness of the government.

In recent weeks, Imran's PTI has staged protests calling for judicial and political reforms, with the former prime minister positioning himself as a key opposition figure despite ongoing legal challenges.

He described his treatment in prison as “proof” of a “banana republic” and called on lawyers, civil society groups and citizens to take part in the protest.

The government has not yet responded to the former Prime Minister's latest statements, but a strong police presence is expected in the capital before the rally scheduled for November 24.

Imran's release a precondition for PTI-govt talks: Lawyer Saif

Earlier in the day, lawyer Saif said the PTI was open to negotiations with the government, but only if the release of Imran Khan was a precondition.

The statement comes amid growing tensions between the PTI and the government, with both camps preparing for the former's planned protest on November 24 in Islamabad.

In an interview, lawyer Saif criticized the government for its authoritarian approach, including the deployment of security forces and the use of containers to block roads leading to the capital.

Despite these measures, he stressed that the PTI would continue the protest, promising that the people of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa would march towards Islamabad to press their demands.

“We are ready to enter into negotiations, but only if the release of Imran Khan is part of the deal,” lawyer Saif said. He then called the federal government a “fake” administration, accusing it of using illegal methods to suppress the peaceful PTI protest.

The PTI protest, scheduled for November 24, aims to put pressure on the government to meet its demands, including the release of party president Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned.

Lawyer Saif said the upcoming protest would be bigger and more formidable than the one organized by the PTI in 2014.

“The government fears the will of the people. They have deployed security forces from Punjab, Sindh and Kashmir, but despite all this, we will march towards Islamabad and raise our voice,” he added.

Saif also accused the government of trying to quell the PTI's growing political influence through fear tactics and illegal arrests.

Although the PTI remains firm in its stance, the situation remains fluid and it is unclear whether an official dialogue will take place before the protest.

The coming days will be crucial for Pakistan's political landscape, as the country prepares for a new wave of unrest, with the PTI determined to press ahead with its demands.

