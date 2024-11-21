Who checks BBC Verify? Reveal the “fake news” of fact-checkers!

When the BBC launched its brand new fact-checking initiative, BBC Verify, it was with the kind of self-congratulatory fanfare we've come to expect from the national broadcaster.

Sixty highly trained journalists with forensic investigative skills have been mobilized, ostensibly to combat misinformation and keep us informed with nothing less than the unvarnished truth.

However, barely a year later, cracks are already appearing. Far from being impartial guardians of the truth, BBC Verify appears to operate with the agility of a hippopotamus in a tutu and the impartiality of a lawyer already paid by the other side.

Verify or vilify?

Consider the chaos surrounding BBC Verify's coverage of the Southport riots this summer. In a now-infamous report, Verify claimed that a mob of angry white men attacked a car full of men of Asian descent. The allegations, supported by open source intelligence and facial recognition software, were presented as cold, hard FACTS.

Except they weren't. A few days later, the BBC quietly issued a correction noting that the men in the car were Eastern Europeans, rendering the mob's racist account completely baseless. A footnote was added, the headlines were adjusted, and the nation moved on. But by then, the damage was done: millions of people had already consumed the original, incendiary version of events. In the eyes of the world, Britain was populated by racist “far-right thugs.”

A spokesperson for the Labor Party?

BBC Verify was also caught out on economic issues. In defending the Labor government's policy on agricultural inheritance taxes, the BBC cited Dan Neidle, a so-called independent tax expert. It turns out Neidle is a Labor activist, which is hardly the impartial voice the BBC claims.

Worse still, Verify missed the basic facts, confusing hectares with acres and repeating Labor's low estimate of affected farms while rejecting industry figures. Despite its vast resources, BBC Verify stumbled upon the sort of errors one might expect from a fledgling blogger, not a publicly funded institution with 60 dedicated “fact checkers.” What the hell are they playing?

Jacob Rees-Mogg: The BBC, spokesperson for the Labor Party

No wonder Jacob Rees-Mogg said: Of course the BBC supports the Labor Party. After all, he is its mouthpiece, just as China Daily is for the Chinese Communist Party.

The comparison may raise eyebrows, but the sentiment resonates. The BBC has long struggled to shake off accusations of bias, and its media coverage often seems to rely on narratives that suit the establishment – ​​provided the establishment wears the right rosette.

The pandemic precedent

The BBC's one-sided narrative is far from a recent development. Just watch a news report or observe the unmistakable political leanings of talk show audiences, whether on Newsnight or other flagship programs. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the channel has discarded any semblance of balance. Lockdowns were treated as an untouchable doctrine, face masks were above scrutiny, and vaccine skepticism was dismissed as pure heresy. Even when credible concerns surfaced, such as MPs issuing early warnings about post-vaccination health risks, the BBC's response was noticeably muted, leaving crucial questions unanswered.

This is the same broadcaster that presents itself as the ultimate arbiter of truth, yet uses its vast platform to smear dissenting voices and dismiss alternative perspectives from a single headline as misinformation.

Who can forget the time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for freedom and an end to lockdowns? The BBC led the charge, with Labor and the unions in tow, pitchforks at the ready, portraying Boris as a heartless villain. Many segments accused Boris of allegedly saying to let the bodies pile up, triggering a veritable witch hunt.

It is worth remembering that no one has pushed harder for longer and harsher lockdowns than the BBC, the left-wing unions and the Labor Party. Yet today, these same voices have the audacity to incessantly complain about the cost of living crisis, a crisis largely fueled by the very restrictions they so fervently defended.

I don't see BBC Verify checking this. Yet we have all experienced it and seen it with our own eyes.

A monopoly on the truth?

This is where the real danger lies: organizations like BBC Verify have a monopoly on narrative control. By positioning themselves as the ultimate authority on what is true or false, they stifle debate and delegitimize independent voices. Independent news outlets like Dan Wootton, investigative teams like Guido Fawkes and even platforms like The Liberal Post are often dismissed as fake news, while the BBC's own mistakes are quietly corrected in the shadows.

It's not so much about fact-checking; It's a matter of access control. The BBC has the biggest news platform in the country and has implicit state support because we are all forced to pay for it. So when things go wrong, as they often do, the consequences are far-reaching.

The way forward

The BBC must remember its charter and return to its founding principles: accuracy, impartiality and accountability. If BBC Verify is to become credible, it needs rigorous oversight and transparency about its processes and biases.

Until then, we must ask ourselves the crucial question: Who checks BBC Verify? If the BBC continues down this path it risks becoming less the national broadcaster and more a Labor PR machine supported by the taxpayers it claims to serve.

However, the patience of the British public is wearing thin and the BBC is dangerously close to digging its own grave. As it stands, I'd rather trust a fox to guard my henhouse than trust BBC Verify to guard the truth.

Claire Bullivant, editor

[email protected]

Claire is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Conservative Post and was a co-founder of the Conservative Democratic Organization. Claire is settling in now www.GreatBritishPAC.com. Pre-register today.