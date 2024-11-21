Ukraine allegedly fired British Storm Shadow missiles at Russia | News

Ukraine fired UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles at Russia for the first time, British media reported on Wednesday, after receiving the green light from London.

Several missiles were launched against at least one Russian military target, the Financial Times said, citing an unidentified Western official.

The Times said government sources had confirmed the use of long-range missiles for the first time.

The Guardian said Britain had given Ukraine permission to use the missiles in Russia in response to Moscow's deployment of North Korean troops to the border.

Pro-Kremlin Russian military bloggers wrote that a dozen Storm Shadow missiles were fired at a target in the Kursk border region, partially controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian media published aerial video footage from a drone showing a series of explosions at what appears to be a countryside property, designating the location as Maryino, where the presidential administration has a sanatorium.

Ukrainian media reported that the strikes may have targeted an underground military command center.

Neither Moscow nor kyiv has officially confirmed the missile attack or the use of Storm Shadows.

The reported attack came after Washington said this week that it had authorized Ukraine to use its ATACMS against military targets in Russia – a long-standing Ukrainian request.

Russia said Tuesday the missiles were used to target a military installation in the Bryansk border region.

The reported strikes come as Moscow seeks to retaliate against Ukraine for the first time by firing long-range US-supplied missiles into Russian territory and as the Kremlin accuses outgoing US President Joe Biden of prolonging the war .

Russia has stepped up its deadly missile strikes in recent days, targeting residential areas and Ukraine's energy grid. Air alerts sound daily across the country.

The United States announced Wednesday morning that it was closing its kyiv office to the public after receiving “specific information about a potential significant air attack.”

Canada, Greece, Hungary, Italy and Spain – all NATO members – followed suit.

The US Embassy announced Wednesday evening that it would reopen on Thursday, after “temporarily modifying operations” due to a warning of a “potential imminent air attack.”

– Hits a “daily reality” –

Ukrainian officials criticized the rare move and called on their allies not to sow further fear in Ukrainian society.

“We remind you that the threat of strikes by the aggressor state has unfortunately been a daily reality for Ukrainians for more than 1,000 days,” the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on social media.

Air warning sirens sounded in kyiv on Wednesday and authorities said falling debris from an intercepted drone attack in the morning caused minor damage.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening speech that “reposted panic messages” on social media “only help Russia.”

Nerves are already raw in kyiv after almost three years of war, and Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election has injected new uncertainty.

The Republican has repeatedly criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and claimed he could broker a ceasefire within hours — comments that have sparked fears in kyiv and Europe about the country's ability to Ukraine to resist Russian attacks without American support.

Ukraine and Russia are fighting to gain the upper hand on the battlefield before Trump returns to the White House in January.

Russia on Wednesday accused Biden of prolonging the war by stepping up arms deliveries to kyiv during his final weeks in office.

“If you look at the trends of the outgoing US administration, it is fully committed to continuing the war in Ukraine and is doing everything it can to achieve this,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov responded to the United States by saying that it would soon supply Ukraine with antipersonnel mines.

The move drew criticism from charities over the long-term risk to civilians, but Zelensky said in his evening speech that landmines were “very important…to stop Russian assaults.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that Russian forces are “leading with dismounted forces” rather than tanks, and that landmines “can help slow that effort.”

– 'Big mistake' –

World leaders have taken note of increased US support for kyiv.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a U.S. NATO ally, said Wednesday that the decision to allow kyiv to use powerful long-range missiles was a “big mistake.”

“This measure by Biden will not only aggravate the conflict, but will lead to a greater reaction from Russia,” Erdogan, who sees himself as a possible mediator, told reporters.

Moscow adopted a defiant tone, promising retaliation and continuing its advance on the front line.

Its forces said on Wednesday they had captured the village of Illinka, close to the strategic center of Kurakhove, in the eastern Donetsk region.

The Kremlin also rejected as “absurd” and “laughable” suggestions that it was involved in cutting two telecommunications cables running under the Baltic Sea.

European officials have said they suspect “sabotage” and “hybrid warfare” linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Despite growing speculation about possible negotiations to end the conflict, there is no indication that Zelensky or Russian President Vladimir Putin are close to converging on a possible deal.

