Speech by HE Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, during the first session of the 19th G20 Summit on the theme of combating hunger and poverty

November 18, 2024, Rio de Janeiro

Dear President Lula,

Colleagues,

I am very happy to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. I would like to thank President Lula and the Brazilian government for the warm welcome they extended to the Chinese delegation.

The world is undergoing a century-long transformation and human development faces unprecedented opportunities and challenges. As leaders of major countries in the world, we must not be afraid of the clouds that block our vision, but rather must uphold the feeling of a shared future, shoulder historical responsibilities, take the initiative in history and promote historical progress.

I once told the G20 Summit that global prosperity and stability cannot be built on the basis of making the poor poorer and the rich getting richer. All countries should promote more inclusive, more universal and more resilient global development. When China hosted the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, it for the first time placed the development issue at the center of macroeconomic policy coordination and released the G20 Action Plan for Implementing the Agenda 2030 sustainable development and the G20 Initiative to support industrialization in China. Africa and the least developed countries. The Rio Summit took “Building a just world and a sustainable planet” and “Ending hunger and poverty” as the main theme and decided to establish the “Global Alliance to Fight Hunger and Poverty”. From Hangzhou to Rio de Janeiro, we are committed to the same goal, namely building a just world of common development.

To build such a world, we need to increase the flow of resources in areas such as trade and investment, development cooperation, strengthen development institutions, create more bridges for cooperation and fewer “walls” , so that more and more developing countries can live a good life and achieve modernization.

To build such a world, we must help developing countries to adopt sustainable production and lifestyles, to properly respond to challenges such as climate change, loss of biodiversity and environmental pollution, to build a ecological civilization and achieve harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

To build such a world, we must create an open, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for international economic cooperation, promote inclusive economic globalization, enable new technologies, new industries and new business models to promote sustainable development, help developing countries to better integrate into digital, smart and green development trends, and reduce the gap between North and South.

To build such a world, we must uphold multilateralism, safeguard the international system centered on the United Nations, the international order based on international law and the fundamental norms of international relations based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations. .

Dear colleagues!

China's development is an important part of global common development. China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty, meeting the poverty reduction target of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development ahead of schedule.

These achievements did not fall from the sky, but were achieved through the concerted efforts and hard work of the Chinese government and Chinese people. China has always adhered to a people-centered approach and solemnly promised that “no poor region or poor person will be left behind.” We emphasize targeted poverty reduction and implement policies based on villages, households and individuals. We emphasize poverty alleviation as part of economic development and actively guide the flow of talents, funds and technologies to poor regions. We emphasize poverty alleviation by promoting the development of local characteristic industries, helping poor areas improve infrastructure, and developing industries with “blood-generating” functions according to local conditions. We emphasize poverty alleviation by fostering common prosperity and promote “paired” mutual assistance between developed and underdeveloped regions. I have worked in villages, counties, cities, provinces and the central government in China. Poverty reduction is an important part of my work and a major milestone that I am determined to achieve.

The process of poverty alleviation in China shows that with the tenacity, perseverance and fighting spirit of “dripping water wears away a stone and a plan is drawn to the end”, poverty in developing countries development can be resolved and weak birds can fly first and fly high. If China succeeds, other developing countries can also succeed. This is the global importance of China's victory in the fight against poverty.

Dear colleagues!

China has always been a member of the “Global South”, a reliable long-term partner of developing countries, and an actor and practitioner for global development. China does not seek to be alone, but hopes that a hundred flowers will bloom and works together with the large number of developing countries to achieve modernization. Here, I would like to announce eight actions that China will take to support global development.

First, we will work together to qualitatively build the Belt and Road Initiative. Based on the new financing window of 700 billion RMB and the new funds of 80 billion RMB for the Silk Road Fund, we will continue to build a three-dimensional interconnected network, lead the green Silk Road and to strengthen the Digital Silk Road. .

Second, implement global development initiatives. Based on more than 1,100 completed development projects, build a “Global South” research center, continue to make good use of the $20 billion financing window to support developing countries and deepen practical cooperation in various areas such as poverty. cost reduction, food security and the digital economy.

Third, support Africa's development. In September this year, I announced at the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that we would work with Africa to advance modernization over the next three years and provide support financial of 360 billion RMB for this purpose.

Fourth, support international cooperation in poverty reduction and food security. China decided to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty, support the continuation of the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting and continue to host the International Conference on Reducing Food Loss.

Fifth, China, Brazil, South Africa and the African Union jointly launched the “Open Science International Cooperation Initiative” to promote global achievements in scientific and technological innovation for the benefit of a greater number of “Southern countries”.

Sixth, support the G20 in implementing pragmatic cooperation that benefits the “Global South”, make good use of the “Road Map for Increasing Clean Energy Investment in Developing Countries” and the “Principles high-level meeting for the bioeconomy”, supporting the work of the G20 Entrepreneurship Research Center in Beijing, and helping all parties to carry out cooperation in the fields of digital education, museum digitalization and digitization of old books.

Seventh, implement the G20 Anti-Corruption Action Plan and strengthen cooperation with developing countries in areas such as pursuing fugitives and recovering illegally acquired assets, rejecting corruption safe havens and strengthening anti-corruption capacities.

Eighth, China will improve its high-level opening-up system and mechanism and expand unilateral opening-up to least developed countries. China announced that it would grant zero tariff treatment to 100% of the tariff headings of all least developed countries that have established diplomatic relations with China. By 2030, China's cumulative imports from developing countries are expected to exceed US$8 trillion.

Dear colleagues!

As the Chinese often say, a journey of a thousand kilometers begins with a single step. China is willing to work with all parties to build a just world of common development, make poverty a thing of the past and make this beautiful vision a reality.

Thank you all.