Anti-abortion groups have a to-do list for Trump in his second termExBulletin





Then-President Donald Trump addresses the 47th annual “March for Life” in Washington, DC on January 24, 2020. He was the first president to address the largest annual gathering in person of anti-abortion activists across the country. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images .

switch captionOlivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

During his first term, President-elect Donald Trump achieved many of the goals of the anti-abortion movement: appointing conservative justices to the Supreme Court and restricting federal funding for groups like Planned Parenthood, among others.

Today, these activists hope that a second Trump term will be an opportunity to advance their agenda.

“This is all good, what we saw under the first Trump administration. But we can do better,” said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

His organization recently unveiled a plan called “Make America Pro-Life Again.”

A fierce fight for federal dollars

Hawkins was among anti-abortion activists who criticized some of Trump's statements during the campaign, such as the idea that abortion policy should be left to the states. Many anti-abortion activists, including Hawkins, would like the federal government to impose restrictions on abortion.

But she still sees an opening.

“We take President Trump at his word and we can work on what he said and the promises he made to the American people on the campaign trail,” Hawkins said. “But if he really wants to end the federal role in abortion policy, then we need to cut federal taxpayer dollars.”

Federal funding for abortion is already banned in most cases under a long-standing policy known as the Hyde Amendment, but aid for family planning at home and abroad is a continuing source of debate.

In a statement, Karen Stone, vice president of public policy and government relations at Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said Trump has a history of making it “harder for people to access essential reproductive health care” by cutting in federal family planning programs.

Opponents of abortion rights want to return to Trump-era policies that limited funding for groups like Planned Parenthood, which referred patients for abortion. They also want to reverse Biden administration policies designed to make abortion easier for service members and veterans.

Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life, believes these goals are more realistic than another goal of many anti-abortion groups, a national ban on abortion.

“What I want will be different from what's going to happen. Obviously, I want to protect all unborn children because they are members of the human family,” Tobias said.

Congress and the Courts

Before the election, Trump said he would not sign a federal abortion ban if it reached his desk, and that Republicans would not have enough votes in the Senate to overcome a filibuster.

Additionally, Tobias says it's unclear where a national ban would set the limit at conception or at a later gestational age.

“Is it at 12 weeks, 15 weeks, 20 weeks?” she said. “There’s a lot of disagreement, I don’t want to say, but there’s no consensus within the pro-life community.”

Abortion opponents will also look to the Trump administration for regulations to limit access to mifepristone, known as the abortion pill.

Erik Baptist is a senior attorney and director of the Center for Life at Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped lead an effort to challenge the FDA's approval of the drug. He wants the new Trump administration to revisit the rules established under Presidents Obama and Biden that made it easier for patients to access the abortion pill.

“So if the Trump administration goes back and looks at how the FDA justifies its recent decisions, it will come back and potentially re-examine and repeal these actions,” Baptist predicted.

Some anti-abortion activists have also pushed to restrict abortion by reviving a 19th-century anti-obscenity law known as the Comstock Act. It criminalizes mailing abortion-related materials, which could include abortion pills.

A climate of uncertainty

Given Trump's mixed messaging on the issue in recent years, abortion rights advocates say it's difficult to predict what his administration will do first.

Jennifer Driver, senior director of reproductive rights at the State Innovation Exchange, says she's concerned about many uncertainties about abortion policy in an environment where Republicans will control Congress and conservatives will have a majority on the Supreme Court.

“Politically, Trump has nothing to lose by signing a national abortion ban,” Driver said. “There are very few checks and balances, so the unknown right now seems really worrying.”

Abortion rights groups say that with Trump taking office in two months, they are preparing for a new round of abortion rights fights at the state and federal level, in legislatures and the courts.

Like the potential fight for access to abortion pills. Jennifer Dalven, director of the ACLU's Reproductive Freedom Project, says action such as cutting off this access nationwide would be significantly out of step with public opinion.

“We'll have to see if President Trump wants to fight this battle. We know one thing for sure, that President Trump doesn't like to be unpopular, and this would be an incredibly unpopular move,” Dalven said.

