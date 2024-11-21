Democracy is in our DNA, never evolved with an expansionist vision”: PM Modi in Guyana | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for universal cooperation, saying this is not the time for conflict. Addressing the special session of the Guyana Parliament in Georgetown, the Prime Minister said: “Whether it is Sri Lanka or the Maldives, or any other country facing a crisis, India has always provided them assistance without any selfishness. » From Nepal to Trkiye to Syria, whichever country is hit by an earthquake, India has always acted as the first responder, and that is our tradition. We never believe in expansion. “Space and the sea” should be subjects of universal cooperation and not universal conflict. This is not a time of conflict for the world, Modi was quoted as saying by PTI, a day after receiving Guyana's highest national honour, 'The Order of Excellence'. ALSO READ: PM Modi identifies 7 areas to deepen relations with Caricom countries We have never moved forward with selfishness, nor an expansionist vision, nor had the feeling of seizing resources. Humanity first guides India's decision-making, the Prime Minister said. In the spirit of 'democracy first, humanity first', India is doing its duty of 'Vishwa Bandhu', he said. For the formation of an inclusive society, there is no other more important means than democracy…both countries have shown together that democracy is not just a system, we have shown that democracy is in our DNA, our vision, our conduct and our behavior, Modi added. ALSO READ: India and Guyana sign key agreements to strengthen ties Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special session of the Parliament of Guyana (PTI) on Thursday

During his speech, the Prime Minister said that India and Guyana were witnessing a similar type of slavery and a similar type of struggle.

Over the last 200 to 250 years, India and Guyana have witnessed a similar type of slavery, a similar type of struggle…during the struggle for freedom, so many people sacrificed their life here and there… today, the two countries are strengthening democracy in the world. This is why, in the Guyanese Parliament, I greet you all on behalf of 140 million Indians, he said.

We view island nations not as small countries but as large oceanic countries, the Prime Minister said.

