After Toshakhana rescue, Imran Khan “arrested” in vandalism case





PTI founder Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore March 17, 2023. Reuters police spox says the officials arrived at Adiala jail on Wednesday evening. Imran was officially “arrested” by the Pindi police in the September 27 protest case. names several other PTI leaders, including CM Gandapur.

Hours after incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was granted bail in the new Toshakhana case, Rawalpindi Police have detained the former prime minister in a new case filed at the police station New Town Police Department.

The PTI founder is not wanted in any other case under Islamabad jurisdiction after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved his bail application in the Toshakhana 2.0 case. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC accepted Imran's bail plea against two sureties worth Rs 1 million each.

In a new development on Wednesday evening, the police spokesperson said that a team of investigators from Rawalpindi Police led by SSP Investigation arrived at Adiala Jail and formally “arrested” the former Prime Minister.

An anti-terrorism court will hear the case at Adiala jail, the Rawalpindi police spokesperson said, adding that the police team will request the court to grant Imran's remand.

An FIR (first information report) was lodged at the New Town police station against Imran in connection with the PTI protest on September 27 this year.

A fresh case has been registered against him for allegations of abetting arson and causing damage to property. The case was filed under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI leaders including Seemabia Tahir, Amir Mughar and Aliya Hamza were booked as co-accused along with the PTI founder.

Five suspects Khalil, Imran, Sadaqat, Yaseen and Tahir were arrested from the spot, according to the FIR, which also states that a petrol bottle was recovered from suspect Tahir's possession.

The charges included terrorism, attempted murder, vandalism, destruction of public and state property and interference in government operations, the FIR said.

The FIR filed on September 28 said the participants caused trouble, obstructed public access by burning tires and caused hardship to citizens.

The FIR claims that PTI leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans, pelted stones at police and attacked with iron rods during the protest.

Several police vehicles, including that of SP Rawal, were damaged and a policeman was seriously injured in the eye by a window, the FIR said, adding that the accused seized government firearms and fired them in the air, causing panic.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in the case on July 13, soon after the former first couple were acquitted by a district and sessions court in Islamabad in the iddat case, also known as the un-Islamic nikah affair.

The former first lady was released from prison last month in the Toshakhana 2.0 case after spending about nine months behind bars.

Their case has already been heard by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) tribunal. However, it was transferred to the FIA ​​following the Supreme Court verdict reinstating the amendments to the anti-corruption laws.

Toshakhana 2.0

The reference filed by NAB related to a jewelry set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family when her husband Imran was the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

The anti-corruption watchdog further claimed that during his tenure as prime minister, Imran and his wife received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

The anti-corruption watchdog claimed the former first lady received the jewelry set comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace and a pair of earrings during her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021 He said the PTI founder and his wife had illegally kept the jewelry set.

The reference states that the deputy military secretary asked the Toshakhana section officer to estimate and declare the price of the jewelry set, which she said had not been deposited in Toshakhana.

The jewelry company sold the necklace for 300,000 and the earrings for 80,000 on May 25, 2018. Information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewelry was then estimated at Rs10.50 million.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewelry set is around Rs35.28 million. The state exchequer suffered a loss of around Rs35.28 million after the undervaluation of the jewelry.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/575442-after-toshakhana-relief-imran-khan-arrested-in-vandalism-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos