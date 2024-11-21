Boris Johnson said Easter Island was the best place in the world to survive a nuclear war.

Johnson visited the island with his wife by bicycle and was fascinated.

A rather timely reflection on the current period of turbulence was delivered by the former British Prime Minister. Boris Johnsonwho was visiting his wife Carrie THE Easter Island -better known as Rapa Nui by its inhabitants – and traveled it by bike. Johnson became fascinated with the island and its people and in a column published in the newspaper Daily Mail, He said it was without a doubt the best place to survive a third world war.

Former Prime Minister visited Chile in October to participate in a seminar, an occasion during which he met the Piera-Morel family and took the opportunity to go to navel of the world, the exotic destination I dreamed of for 10 years.

The couple did everything tourists usually do, like watching the sunset from Tahaï, eat tuna empanadas, drink guava juice and swim on the beach Anakin with its pink and golden sand, and its clear and blue water, but not exactly tropical (…). We have never seen a landscape so charming or so lonely, he assured.

This could be the west coast of Ireland, if it weren't for these strange green conical volcanoes several hundred meters high, he added. And probably while sunbathing and admiring the local landscape, a phrase came to his mind and remained unresolved after the escalation of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia which revived the nuclear threat, buried behind the War between.

If you're really worried about WWIII and want to avoid nuclear radiation, this is the placeI note.

Johnson He also admitted in his column that, like thousands of tourists, he could not stand it and I caressed a beautiful, the stone giants scattered throughout the island.

We arrived at the sacred enclosure and I can't contain my curiosity. I reach out to touch one of the fallen statues, or beautifulwith its colossal forehead buried in the grass and its earlobe as high as us. When I look down, I see that we are actually standing on one of them. Beneath our feet, almost completely buried, is the shape of a human face, he described.

There's an eye socket that dwarfs Carrie's foot; and another; and his nose and, well, as you can imagine, We jump from this dazzling god like a pair of cats.

The former English Prime Minister then apologizes in his text to the locals for accidentally invading this sacred place; and yet I cannot help thinking that, if it were a sin, it is forgivable.

The former British Prime Minister couldn't take it anymore and stroked a moai anyway.

The former Britain boss also said his fascination with Rapa NuiThis has come to him since he was a child, when at the age of 10 he I I, the famous book by the Norwegian adventurer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl, which describes his journey and his investigations through Polynesia. Once he entered Oxford University, he admitted that in his first year the only lecture he attended was on Easter Island, although that had nothing to do with my study project.

At the end of his tour of the island, Johnson argued that the end of the civilization that once flourished there was not due to a ecocide caused by indiscriminate felling of trees, nor by lack of food, but rather by religious conflict, civil war and a breakdown of trust and leadership.

It was neither poverty, nor disease, nor crop failure, nor famine. And it was certainly not an environmental problem linked to soil erosion that caused the collapse of Easter Island culture. It was politics that destroyed this amazing civilizationas almost always happens. And that's the real lesson for the human race, »concluded the former strong man of England philosophically.