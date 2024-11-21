Turkish intelligence knew about ISIS surveillance but remained silent, leading to attack

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

Turkish intelligence services were aware of the existence of an Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) operative embedded among refugees in Turkey, who was monitoring Christian and Jewish places of worship as part of preparations of a possible terrorist attack. Despite this, the agency did not alert law enforcement to allow preventive measures.

According to confidential documents obtained by Nordic Monitor, ISIS member Mohammed Khlef Ibrahim Ibrahim, known by his pseudonym “Abu Leys”, had established himself in Turkey's western Balkesir province as a member of a cell dormant.

ISIS assigned Ibrahim to work with the “Salman the Persian Brigade” (called Selman-Farisi Taburu in Turkish), a Turkish-affiliated branch of ISIS that originally operated as part of the presence of the group in the province of Damascus. He managed to obtain Turkish identity documents under the national identification number 99906003680 (similar to a US social security number), giving him access to public services and allowing him to start a business.

Ibrahim traveled extensively throughout Turkey, meeting with other ISIS members in various provinces. Even though he knew that his name would be registered in the national bus ticket registration database, automatically shared with Turkish law enforcement and intelligence services, he continued to travel by bus, apparently little discouraged by the potential risks of being discovered.

The documents provide detailed records of Ibrahim's travels, including the dates and bus companies he used, embarkation and disembarkation locations, and whether he purchased tickets under his real name or under a pseudonym.

A report from the Turkish intelligence agency MIT reveals that the agency was aware of the ISIS surveillance team and its activities before the attack on Istanbul in January 2024:

Turkish_intelligence_report_On_ISIS_surveillance_team_Decembe_2023

Despite the risk of detection, Ibrahim seemed remarkably unconcerned about being reported during his activities. In late November 2023, he and his accomplice, Mijbel al-Shuwaikhi (also known as Abu Yaqin al-Iraqi), who had left Iraq for Turkey in 2017, conducted surveillance operations in Istanbul. Their reconnaissance included photographing Christian and Jewish places of worship, in preparation for potential attacks.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (Milli stihbarat Tekilat, MIT) knew perfectly well Ibrahim's identity, his position within ISIS, his code name and the missions he had carried out previously. Court cases involving members of the ISIS network in various Turkish provinces revealed that in 2018, MIT obtained hundreds of documents from a safehouse in Syria's Haseki region, which ISIS had used as a headquarters. These documents provided a detailed overview of the group's operations and personnel.

These documents include a comprehensive list of ISIS members, detailing identifying information such as their status within the network, dates of birth, aliases, identity numbers and tribal affiliations. The list was translated into Turkish and classified as strictly confidential by MIT, highlighting the depth of intelligence collected on ISIS members.

Based on this list and other intelligence collected, MIT was able to identify ISIS members based in Turkey, locate their residences and access their Turkish identity numbers. Despite this, no significant crackdown has been launched, allowing these individuals to continue their activities on behalf of ISIS leaders without interference.

Ibrahim was among those listed in intelligence documents. On November 28, 2023, he traveled to Istanbul to meet with Shuwaikhi, where they monitored several Jewish and Christian sites. Their targets included the Neve Shalom Synagogue, the Ahrida Synagogue, the Or-Ahayim Balat Jewish Hospital, and the Church of St. Mary of Blachernae, an Eastern Orthodox church.

The surveillance recordings were passed to ISIS leaders in Syria, who eventually decided to target the Church of Santa Maria (Meryem Ana Dou Kilisesi) in Istanbul's Saryer district. The attack took place on January 28, 2024, leaving one person dead.

The investigation after the attack revealed that police arrested Ibrahim and showed him CCTV footage in which he and Shuwaikhi monitored Christian and Jewish religious sites. The footage, obtained from public surveillance cameras and private commercial cameras in the neighborhoods visited, was recovered by police on December 30, 2023, almost a month before ISIS carried out the attack on the Santa Maria church.

What is even more scandalous is that MIT only decided to share intelligence about Ibrahim with the police on December 21, 2023, using a secret communications code: 2023122116261198715. This revelation came after embassies Western countries in Turkey announced the closure of their diplomatic missions in Turkey. Ankara and Istanbul, citing an imminent terrorist threat. MIT, which had previously hidden information about Ibrahim's activities, was likely forced to share it with police to protect the agency from potential fallout in the event of an attack.

CCTV footage shows ISIS's surveillance team scouting Jewish and Christian places of worship in Istanbul, photographing the sites in preparation for a possible attack.

iCCTV_camera_ISIS_surveillance_team

This is not the first time MIT has hidden crucial intelligence before the terrorist attacks in Türkiye. Despite being aware of past terrorist plots and the identities of the perpetrators, the agency either refused to share the information with the police or did so belatedly, thereby hampering the preventive action of security forces. 'order. The motivation behind these decisions appears to stem from a short-sighted and questionable view of whether such an attack could ultimately benefit the Erdogan government or influence public discourse in a particular direction.

For example, regarding the two May 2013 car bombings in the town of Reyhanl in the southern province of Hatay that killed 53 people, prosecutors later revealed that MIT had knowledge of the plot, including details of the vehicles, their license plate numbers and the perpetrators. However, the agency chose to share this critical information only the day before the attack, forcing police to scramble overnight to try to locate the vehicles. Prosecutors opened a criminal investigation against the MIT agents following the terrorist incident, but the case was ultimately dismissed by the Erdogan government.

In 2012, Turkish prosecutors obtained arrest warrants for five MIT agents, including high-ranking officials, after finding that the agency failed to inform law enforcement about imminent terrorist plots. Additionally, it was revealed that MIT actively encouraged its assets in a left-wing terrorist group to escalate violence on the streets of Istanbul. Despite the seriousness of these findings, the matter was once again covered up by the Erdogan government.

In some cases, MIT even hired ISIS militants to carry out operations. A previously published intelligence report by Nordic Monitor revealed that Lhami Bal, the mastermind behind a series of deadly terrorist attacks in 2015 attributed to ISIS, actually worked for MIT. These attacks were seen as strategically timed to help Erdogan maintain his rule and regain a parliamentary majority that he briefly lost in summer 2015 elections.