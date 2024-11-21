Is Donald Trump afraid of Hollywood? Sebastian Stan says yes





Donald Trump never followed through on his threats to sue The Apprentice, but star Sebastian Stan received personal praise and a very public snub from his fellow A-Listers and their PR teams at about the controversial biopic.

“The amount of love I've gotten from some of the biggest actors, directors, producers and writers who have seen the movie and are raving about it,” Stan said this week at a screening of Los Angeles. the movie. “But then, for example, I was asked to do Variety Actors on Actors this Friday, and I couldn't find another actor to do it with me.”

“They were too scared to go and talk about this movie, so I couldn't do it,” added the Emmy-nominated Pam & Tommy actor, with apprentice director Ali Abbasi at his side.

“This doesn’t point to anyone in particular,” Stan continued to the audience. “We couldn't get past the publicists or the people representing them because they were too scared to talk about this movie.”

“This is disgusting,” posted Don't Look Up and vice director Adam McKay after watching video of Stan's comments at this week's screening. “The only way for us to overcome what is coming is with extreme solidarity. It's exactly the opposite. Shame on these actors and publicists. Shame.”

Apprentice director Abbasi added his two cents online on Tuesday:

“What Sebastian said is accurate,” Variety co-editor Ramin Setoodeh told Deadline on Wednesday. “We invited him to be on Actors on Actors, the biggest franchise of awards season, but other actors didn't want to team up with him because they didn't want to talk about Donald Trump.”

Written by journalist Gabe Sherman, The Apprentice follows the trajectory and rise to power of the somewhat naïve young rich boy Trump (Stan) under the tutelage of ruthless Republican lawyer and former Joe McCarthy bagman Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong). . Even with a scene depicting a sexual assault by Trump on his first wife Ivana Trump (Maria Bakalova), the film is more sympathetic to the future president than many would have expected. The Briarcliff Entertainment distributed The Apprentice and had a surprise screening in Telluride in August before a wider release on October 11 to average box office.

Maria Bakalova and Sebastian Stan in “The Apprentice” Pief Weyman

In the days following the film's release on 1,740 screens, Trump himself took to social media to denounce what he called a “cheap, defamatory and politically disgusting hatchet job.” His campaign took issue with the sexual assault scene, which was publicly mentioned by the now-deceased Ivana Trump at the time of the couple's divorce before she called it off later in life.

It bears repeating, as has often been the case with Trump, that threats to sue The Apprentice were all smoke and no fire, but the die was cast, it seems.

“You can be outraged by people's reluctance, sure, but no one really knows what Trump is going to do,” a prominent critic told Deadline of Stan's snobbery.

“You don't want to be the one to see your client in danger, do you?” “” she added, indicating her regret over the situation.

“I get it — I don’t like it, but I get it,” another PR exec said of the lack of partners for Stan for Actors on Actors. “The film, and everyone associated with it, has been alerted by the Republicans since Cannes,” the director noted of the legal threats and the long road ahead to find distribution since The Apprentice debuted at the festival in the south of France in May.

Variety's meeting with CAA-represented Stan and another actor was scheduled to take place last week, not “this Friday,” as The Apprentice star said during the screening panel, Deadline has learned. Based on a couple, Stan was offered a spot on the Variety series with potential dates. As no one was able to participate with him, the place in the now finished series was given to another duo.

As a number of media titans, like Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, seemingly seek to recalibrate their sometimes contentious relationship with authoritarian-leaning Trump, Hollywood — a bastion of deep-pocketed Democratic donors and advocates for progressive politics – has seen a move towards appeasement of the former. Host of Celebrity Apprentice. Studio and streamer bosses have remained publicly almost universally silent on Trump's return to power over the past two weeks.

Chastised by Megyn Kelly and other conservative media outlets for her “fuck Donald Trump” comments after the election, Snow White star Rachel Zegler backtracked pretty quickly on Nov. 14 with a clearly written apology for “letting my emotions get the better of me.” The live-action version of the Disney classic starring Gal Gadot will be released in theaters this spring.

With that, the hesitation to stand too close to Stan doesn't seem to be expanding Disney's MCU blockbuster kingdom for him – at least not yet.

Just this week, the King of Marvel, Kevin Feige, referenced the “great Sebastian Stan” while remotely connecting the Thunderbolts and other MCU projects at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore.

The studio president also praised Stan's long-running role in the MCU, “the Winter Soldier, one of the most popular and fan-favorite characters we have.” Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour, the Jake Schreier-led Thunderbolts releases May 2. Stan's Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes does not appear in the Anthony Mackie-directed Captain America: Brave New World. , which will be released on Valentine's Day.

L-R: Sebastian Stan, Hannah John-Kamen, Florence Pugh, Wyatt Russell and David Harbor in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, courtesy of Marvel Studios

Disney did not respond to request for comment on the reaction to Stan's Apprentice and whether there would be a ripple effect for Thunderbolts and other projects with it. If the company responds, this post will be updated.

In a remarkable political comeback, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris both in the Electoral College and, by a narrow margin, in the popular vote on November 5. Promising retaliation to his enemies and detractors, the 45th POTUS will become the 47th POTUS after taking power. oath of office January 20.

