Pakistani court grants bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan





The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case involving gifts acquired from the state exchequer, ordering his release, according to his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). .

The case, commonly known as the Toshakhana 2 case, was opened in July and involves a jewelry set worth more than 380,000 euros, given to the former First Lady by a foreign dignitary during Khan's tenure as as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022. The couple are accused of undervaluing the gift and purchasing it at a reduced price from the public treasury.

Khan's wife, who was also arrested in connection with the case, was granted bail by the court last month.

Before the launch of this new case, the former prime minister, imprisoned since August last year, had been convicted in four cases. Two of those cases have since been dropped, the first of which involved state gifts, while he was acquitted in the other two.

“Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently in jail, has been released on bail in the Toshakhana 2 case. The Islamabad High Court has ordered his release,” PTI said in a statement shared with the media.

Khan's convictions earlier this year prevented him from running in elections scheduled for February 8. The former prime minister and his party say the cases were politically motivated maneuvers by the caretaker government, Pakistan's election watchdog, the powerful military and his political rivals, led by the Muslim League. Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N), to keep Khan and his party out of the elections. All parties have denied these allegations.

Khan, who was removed from office after a parliamentary vote in April 2022, has since led an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the powerful military, perceived to have links to the government.

It remains popular among the masses, especially among the youth, with PTI rallies attracting thousands of supporters across the country. In recent months, the party has held numerous protests to increase public pressure for Khan's release, but these efforts have so far failed.

The PTI announced an anti-government “march” in the Pakistani capital on November 24, demanding the release of Khan from prison, the release of detained leaders and supporters, and the independence of the judiciary, which they say has been compromised after the recent government move. the 26th amendment.

The government says recent judicial amendments aim to streamline the functioning of the justice system and reduce the backlog of unresolved cases.

