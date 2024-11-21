Trump team prepares series of executive actions for day one





WASHINGTON Hours after taking office, Donald Trump plans to roll out a series of executive actions aligned with his campaign promises, imposing more socially conservative health policies on the U.S. military and triggering the large-scale expulsion of people living in the country illegally.

NBC News spoke with more than a half-dozen people familiar with transition planning, who outlined a number of quick actions Trump plans to take to signal a dramatic break from the president's administration Joe Biden, who Trump said was leading the country to ruin.

Americans will see the new Trump administration enact changes at a pace unprecedented in history, a Trump campaign official said.

Trump is preparing on day one to reverse specific policies put in place by Biden, with plans to end travel reimbursement for service members seeking abortion care and restrict transgender service members' access to gender-affirming care, two people familiar with the project said.

But much of the first day will likely focus on the fight against illegal immigration, the centerpiece of Trump's candidacy. He is expected to sign five executive orders aimed at single-handedly resolving the issue after he is sworn in on Jan. 20, three Trump allies said on condition of anonymity.

On the other hand, that's as many orders as he signed on all issues during the first week of his last mandate.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of movement quickly, probably on day one, on the immigration front, a top Trump ally said. There will be pressure to make a huge show from the start and assert himself to show that his campaign promises were not empty.

Transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: “The American people can count on President Trump to use his executive power from day one to deliver on the promises he made to them on the campaign trail. .

Advisors based at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort or nearby offices in West Palm Beach, Fla., are also strategizing to end the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East and preparing for Trump's return to the world stage after four years of absence.

During the campaign, Trump promised he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine in just 24 hours, a timeline that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cast doubt on.

Trump's transition team is also fielding requests from abroad to arrange his first foreign trip.

After winning a decisive victory on November 5, Trump moved quickly to assemble the Cabinet and a high-level White House team that will carry out his plans.

As of Wednesday, he had selected 32 people to serve in senior positions in his administration, up from just three at a similar point during his transition in 2016. Four years ago, Biden chose just one person to serve in a senior position in his new administration: Ron Klain, White House chief of staff.

Trump could enter the White House better positioned to articulate and implement his agenda than during his first round.

A sort of government-in-waiting of Trump administration alumni and allies have spent years working at Washington think tanks since he left office to develop policies to put in place upon his return. A group created after Trump left office, the America First Policy Institute, which is led by a number of his former members, has drafted executive orders for the transition team to review.

Transition aides are reviewing dozens of proposed orders, while Trump's eldest son is participating in some staff selection meetings, two people familiar with the transition said.

Donald Trump Jr. was among those who privately expressed opposition to the rehiring of Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state and CIA director in the first Trump administration, his insider said.

He considered him ideologically out of step when it came to foreign policy. Too hawkish and internationalist, the person said. Don would like to see as many people in the administration who reflect his father's worldview, because he believes that is the best way to protect his father's interests.

Trump must act quickly to implement his agenda given the realities of the election calendar. Under the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, he can only serve one term. In 2026, Congress will focus on midterm elections that could erode Trump's slim Republican majority, if not wipe it out altogether.

The bottom line is that Trump is not an idiot, said Stephen Moore, senior economic adviser to the Trump campaign. He knows he has two to three years at most to do something. And then he becomes a lame duck and we start talking about [the presidential election in] 2028.

So he really wants to get into Secretariat right off the bat, Moore added, referring to the champion thoroughbred racehorse.

It's easy enough to announce new policies as soon as the kickoff sounds; completing them will take time. Major questions surround various elements of Trump's agenda, including the tax cut package he has promised. Will Trump keep his promise and eliminate taxes on tips or Social Security benefits, for example?

We're not even sure what's in the plan, Moore said.

Passing a tax cut will be such a colossal challenge that after securing the border, Trump will have to make it a top priority, said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., a Trump ally .

Gingrich said he had discussed with Trump advisers the possibility of making the tax cut package a centerpiece of the new administration.

You get overwhelmed by the number of things you do, Gingrich told NBC News. They need to take a leaf out of Ronald Reagan's book and focus the entire Cabinet on passing tax cuts.

Expelling people on a scale that Trump sees as a logistical challenge that would take years to accomplish. What he has in mind goes way beyond what he did last time.

During the first term, the Trump administration deported approximately 1.4 million people. Biden is on track to deport about 1.6 million people by the end of his term, according to the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank.

The president is moving forward with clarity and determination on his choices regarding DHS and the border in general, said Chad Wolf, who was acting secretary of Homeland Security in the Trump administration. That was a campaign promise, and I think the polls show that the American people did not like the direction the Biden-Harris administration was taking on this issue. So it made perfect sense to build a team and do it quickly. team to start moving.

A key figure in that effort will be Trump's pick for Homeland Security secretary, Kristi Noem. As governor of South Dakota, she did not manage a remote bureaucracy like the Department of Homeland Security, which employs more than a quarter of a million people and whose portfolio also includes cyber threats and terrorism.

Noem campaigned for Trump, although a person close to Trump was surprised that he hired her for the job. Trump had not spoken very favorably of her after her book came out in the spring revealing that she had killed her overly aggressive dog, Cricket, the person said.

Trump was incredulous that she would choose to write about the episode given people's emotional attachment to their pets, the person added. He was surprised that she didn't understand what the reaction would be, the person said. Trump is not a dog guy, but he says: Damn!

Trump campaigned largely on the promise of mass deportations and will be judged in part on how he addresses an issue that he says threatens American sovereignty. If the number of undocumented immigrants in the United States increases, it risks being ridiculed for failing to keep its promise.

At the same time, he faced fierce backlash over the separation of families who entered the country illegally during his first term, and he expects a potentially similar backlash if he takes such an approach again in course of the second.

I don't think there's any doubt that Trump won and won big on the idea that cracking down on illegal immigration is not just a priority, but the priority, said a Trump donor who has had conversations with his transition team.

Another Trump ally said the focus would be on how to speed up evictions through an executive order, but that policy details are still being worked out.

This is our goal. That’s what we ran on, the person said. It will be quick, but I think a lot of what that will look like is still up for discussion.

Advisors are trying to think about how to repatriate those who would be deported, said a person working on the Trump transition. It will be tricky.

Among the first people facing deportation are those considered to pose threats, including military-age Chinese who are living in the United States illegally.

But sending them back to China would involve diplomatic negotiations that would likely require give-and-take. Another possibility being considered by Trump's advisers is deporting people to third countries.

As Trump addresses these issues, he enjoys what his allies see as an advantage that all of his predecessors lacked except Grover Cleveland, the last president to lose an election and then return to the White House four years later. Cleveland in the 19th century and Trump in the 21st had pauses to think about what was wrong and what was right.

They're the only two guys who had four years to think about their first four years and then go back and play, Gingrich said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-team-readies-flurry-executive-actions-day-1-rcna180898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos