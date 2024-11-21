PDIP desperate in Central Java gubernatorial election to defeat Jokowi





The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Antara). CHAIRMAN of the Department of Politics and Social Change at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Arya Fernandes said PDIP will go all out in the Central Java gubernatorial elections. He said that PDIP must ensure that the Andika-Hendrar couple defeats the Ahmad Luthfi-Taj Yasin couple in the Central Java gubernatorial election. Arya said that if PDIP loses in the Central Java gubernatorial election, it will be PDIP's second defeat against Jokowi. Previously, Jokowi, who supported Prabowo-Gibran in the 2024 presidential election, managed to defeat the PDIP pair Ganjar-Mahfud in Central Java. “I think PDIP will work hard and desperately to defend Central Java. After all, Central Java is the ground that needs to be defended by PDIP and PDI Perjuangan certainly does not want to experience consecutive defeats, because Pak Ganjar in the previous presidential election lost in Central Java with Mr. Prabowo” , said Arya, in Jakarta, Thursday (11/21). Arya said that based on several surveys, Andika-Hendrar's electability had increased and was higher than that of Luthfi-Taj Yasin. However, he stressed that the number of undecided voters remained high. Therefore, the competition for the Central Java gubernatorial election is still quite open ahead of the November 27 vote. “I think it is now a battle over time, whether there is still enough time left to increase the numbers, yes, and also to ensure that people get to the polling stations. It is therefore also important to guarantee electoral participation, to influence who will win,” he said. said. (Faj/I-2)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mediaindonesia.com/pilkada/719940/pdip-mati-matian-di-pilgub-jawa-tengah-supaya-menang-dari-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos