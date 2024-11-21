Preparing for Donald Trump's tariffs, China's Xi Jinping applies diplomatic pressure at world summits

In his first global meetings since Donald Trump's re-election as US president, Chinese President Xi Jinping launched a diplomatic offensive, guarding against expected new tariffs and preparing to exploit possible future divisions between Washington and its allies. In meeting after meeting, from APEC in Peru to the G20 in Brazil last week, Xi sought to draw a contrast with Trump's “America First” message, presenting himself as a predictable defender of the trade order multilateral world.

Summit organizers, diplomats and negotiators also describe a notable shift from previous summits, in a more constructive posture on the part of Chinese diplomats, less focused on their narrow interests and more involved in building a more consensus. wide.



Raising awareness is urgent for Beijing. Although better prepared for a new Trump White House – with many technology companies far less dependent on US imports – China is also more vulnerable after its economy was hit by a huge real estate crisis.

Much of China's attention has focused on the Global South, with the official Xinhua news agency praising the G20 for including the African Union among its members. The voice of the South must be “not only heard but also translated into tangible influence”, Xinhua said. By making such overtures, China wants to expand its leadership position in parts of the developing world where the United States has long lagged behind due to its inability to match the billion-dollar investments that the Chinese state economy has brought together.

“To position China as a defender of globalization and a critic of protectionism, this calculated message comes at a time when many countries in the South fear the potential return of indiscriminate trade and tariff policies from the United States, especially under the influence of Trump,” said Sunny Cheung, a research associate for China studies at the Jamestown Foundation, a Washington, D.C.-based think tank.

“Xi’s remarks aim to present China as a more stable and sensible partner and, above all, as a reciprocal partner, in contrast to the perceived unpredictability of the United States.”

YOUR CONCILIATORY

Trump has pledged to impose tariffs on Chinese imports of more than 60%, and a Reuters poll of economists found they expected the United States to impose tariffs of nearly 40%, potentially reducing growth in the world's second-largest economy by up to 1 percentage point. .

Former Chinese diplomats privately acknowledge that developing countries will not make up for the loss, but Xi has bet heavily on BRICS expansion and reconciliation with his Asian neighbors, from India to Japan to China. Australia.

European countries, also threatened by Trump with tariffs, sought to strike a conciliatory tone with Xi in the latest round of meetings.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would work as quickly as possible on a negotiated solution to the EU-China dispute over Chinese electric vehicles during his meeting with Xi.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer struck an optimistic tone during the first meeting between the two countries' leaders since 2018, saying he would like to engage with Beijing on areas such as trade, the economy and climate, and have broader engagement in science, technology, health and education.

Shen Dingli, a Shanghai-based international relations scholar, said the United States' European allies would not “embrace” China if Trump's protectionist policies targeted them “but there would be more cooperation.”

SCOPE LIMITS

Behind the scenes, diplomats said they have also noticed a change in China's behavior at these multinational meetings, with Beijing officials becoming involved in a broader set of issues.

“China has traditionally remained much more discreet and has only defended its most essential interests,” according to a Brazilian diplomat.

“They seem to realize today that more engagement is expected of them. It is not enough to build economic power, diplomacy is important for their own interests and the position they want to have in the world “, he added.

To be sure, some analysts say the Chinese overture conceals tensions between Beijing and other countries that were not present when Trump first took office, making it unlikely that his return will lead to a total reorganization of the geopolitical landscape.

Western countries have long accused China of unfair trade practices, saying state support for manufacturers, coupled with depressed domestic demand, is pushing excess Chinese supply onto global markets.

China's influence could also be a tough sell in its immediate neighborhood, where its ships have repeatedly clashed with the Philippines and other neighbors over territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Shi Yinhong, a professor at Renmin University in Beijing, was skeptical that Trump's return would give China more leverage in its relations with the EU and other US allies, pointing out the proliferation of conflicts in Ukraine, Taiwan and elsewhere.

“China, of course, likes to improve its relations with the EU and its major powers, but at lower costs,” Shi said.

This meant he would not make major concessions on trade, human rights and territorial disputes “with or without Trump, which would make a major and lasting rapprochement impossible”, he added.

Shi also said China's ability to invest and profit from the South's costly infrastructure projects was diminished due to its struggling economy.

And even among these like-minded countries, there is an underlying unease about China's growing influence, other experts say, citing as an example Brazil's decision not to join the Belt and Road Initiative and Xi Road.

“Brazil has some concerns about the relationship with China, about who is the dominant partner and wants not to be a satellite and to have a more equal and more balanced trade relationship with more added value on the Brazilian side,” said Robert Evan Ellis, professor at the US Army War College.

