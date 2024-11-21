Politics
How will PM Modi weather the Adani storm? DW 11/21/2024
Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani, chairman of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, was indicted in the United States on Thursday, accused of paying more than $250 million (237.5 million) in bribes to secure contracts in the Indian energy sector.
The bribes were allegedly offered to Indian government officials to secure “lucrative solar power supply contracts” with state-owned electricity distribution companies.
Adani, a powerful force in the Indian economy
“As has been alleged, the defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to obtain contracts worth billions of dollars,” said Breon Peace, U.S. Attorney for the District of New York , in a press release.
The indictment reignited scrutiny of the Adani Group, already under pressure from earlier allegations of stock manipulation by short-selling firm Hindenburg Research in January last year.
At the time, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report detailing allegations of accounting fraud and market manipulation at the Adani Group, which contributed to a dramatic loss of more than $140 billion in market value for its listed companies .
The massive industrial conglomerate is seen as having close ties to India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Lawmakers have called for investigations into Adani's financial dealings and the potential impact of its projects on the environment and local communities in India.
Without wasting any time, opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi fired a salvo at Modi, alleging that the government was shielding Adani from investigation and arrest.
“We have raised this issue again and again,” Gandhi told a news conference, reiterating his demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee inquiry into the Adani Group's dealings.
“This is a vindication of what we are saying. The Prime Minister is protecting Adani and the Prime Minister is involved in corruption with Adani. This is clearly stated.”
“It is now quite clear and established in America that Adani has broken both US law and Indian law. He has been indicted in the US and I wonder why Adani continues to run a free man in this country? ” added Gandhi.
Adani scandal sparks calls for probes into SEBI, Modi
Gandhi also called for an investigation into Madhabi Puri Buch, head of a trade regulator known as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
“Adani should be arrested immediately and his 'protector' Buch should be questioned,” Gandhi said.
Opposition lawmaker Sagarika Ghose told DW that the government must respond to repeated calls for a formal investigation into allegations of stock market manipulation and corruption.
“It is no secret that the Modi government is actively promoting the Adani Group over other companies. We fully support Indian entrepreneurship, but make a clear distinction between openness for business and cronyism,” he said. Ghose told DW.
“Will Narendra Modi break his silence now that the US has officially indicted his favorite businessman?”
In a statement, the Communist Party of India said the Modi government “can no longer hide behind a smokescreen” and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into corruption charges leveled against Adani by US prosecutors.
Will Adani take the fall?
The Adani Group has rejected allegations that its chairman Gautam Adani paid more than $250 million in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts.
“The allegations made by the United States Department of Justice and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission against the executives of Adani Green are baseless and denied,” the Adani conglomerate said in a statement. statement
“All possible legal remedies will be sought,” he adds.
However, many investors reacted to the report by selling their Adani Group shares.
The impact of these allegations was immediately felt throughout the sprawling conglomerate. Shares of the group's listed companies fell between 10 and 20%, wiping out just under $30 billion ($28.5 billion) in total market value on Thursday, according to Reuters data.
Share prices of Adani Group's listed companies fell in India, with Adani Green Energy plunging around 19%.
When the Hindenburg report was published in January last year, Adani's market value fell by more than $100 billion ($93.21 billion), prompting the group to abandon a bid for shares of 2.5 billion dollars.
There are seven listed companies in India bearing the Adani name, including power transmission, green energy and port operating companies. The group also owns cement producers, airport operators, coal miners and a digital marketing company.
The financing of Adani Group via LIC and the State Bank of India (SBI) has raised concerns about the potential consequences for the financial stability of institutions and the savings of millions of Indians.
LIC is an investor in five Adani companies with stakes ranging from 1% to 9%.
“People thought their money was safe in banks and public sector institutions,” said Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav.
How can Modi weather the storm?
India's ruling BJP has not spoken out openly on the issue. Modi is widely seen as a close ally of Gautam Adani, whose business interests often align with the government's growth goals.
The BJP has downplayed the issue, pointing out that the US indictment contains allegations rather than proven charges.
“The charges made in the charge sheet are allegations and the accused are presumed innocent until proven guilty,” BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said on social media platform X.
“All the states mentioned here were ruled by the opposition at that time. So, before pontificating, address the bribes that the Congress and its allies took,” he added.
Modi's government has already faced scrutiny over its ties to big businesses, and the indictment could further intensify public concerns about corruption and governance.
Edited by: Keith Walker
This article was originally published on February 8, 2023. It was updated on November 21, 2024 with the latest developments and comments following the indictment of Adani Group founder Gautam Adani in the United States.
|
