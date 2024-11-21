Boris Johnson is not Pericles





Memoirs of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Unchained imagines him, like Cincinnatus, abandoning his plow, saving Rome and returning there. But given that Boris is part of the international elite, perhaps Alcibiades (c. 451-404 BC) would suit him better. The Athenian elites had long maintained ties with the other powers of the classical Greek world, Sparta and Persia. Coming from such a family, the young Alcibiades, upon the death of his father in 447 BC. BC, was entrusted to the great Athenian statesman Pericles, who chose Socrates as his mentor (it is said that he tried to seduce Socrates but failed). . A charismatic and handsome young man, he led a life of lawless self-indulgence but, as a formidable strategist, he built an alliance to support the long war against Sparta, even though it was defeated in 418 BC. But many Athenians still worshiped him, and in 415 BC Alcibiades persuaded them to put him at the head of an expedition to conquer Sicily. The fleet departed but was recalled due to a sacrilege committed by Alcibiades and his friends during a drunken evening the day before departure. Well aware of his enemies in Athens, Alcibiades jumped ship and offered his services to the grateful Spartans. He told them about Athens' plans for Sicily. The Spartan intervention led to Athens losing the entire expedition and urging them to bring the Persians against Athens. But he also had a child from the wife of the king of Sparta. Wisely fleeing to his contacts in Persia, he suggested they support Athens. But Persia opted for Sparta, and in 410 BC Alcibiades immediately offered his services to the Athenian fleet, which welcomed him with adulation. This marked a turning point in Athens' fortunes, but a disastrous mistake in 406 BC saw him deposed. He withdrew, then tried his luck again in Persia where, in 404 BC, it ran out. Like Boris, except in his relations with Sparta, Alcibiades had the mentality of a king of the world. In 405 BC, the comic poet Aristophanes, knowing he was both loved and hated, asked his audience the question: what should we make of Alcibiades? That's not a question anyone would have asked Cincinnatus… This article was originally published inThe spectators Worldwide edition from December 2024.

