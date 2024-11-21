Trial begins today at Adiala prison





PTI founder Imran Khan in this undated image. Facebook/@ImranKhanOfficiel

Former Prime Minister and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been booked in a new case by the Rawalpindi Police just hours after he was granted bail in the Toshakhana 2.0 case.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to the 71-year-old politician. Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb approved his bail plea against sureties worth Rs 1 million each.

After the IHC approved his plea, the PTI founder is not wanted in any other cases under Islamabad jurisdiction.

However, on Wednesday evening, Rawalpindi police arrived at Adiala jail and formally arrested him in a fresh case filed at New Town police station.

According to a police spokesperson, the case stems from a PTI protest on September 27 and involves charges of inciting arson and property damage under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act ( ATA) and relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

An anti-terrorism court will now begin hearing the case at Adiala Prison today. Police investigators are expected to request Imran's remand in custody at today's hearing.

The FIR names several PTI leaders, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Seemabia Tahir, Amir Mughar and Aliya Hamza, as co-accused.

The FIR brings charges of terrorism, attempt to murder, vandalism, destruction of public and state property and interference in government operations against the accused. He also claims that a bottle of gasoline was found with a suspect, Tahir, at the scene of the demonstration.

The FIR filed on September 28 said the participants caused trouble, obstructed public access by burning tires and caused hardship to citizens.

The FIR claims that PTI leaders and activists raised anti-government slogans, pelted stones at police and attacked with iron rods during the protest.

Several police vehicles, including that of SP Rawal, were damaged and a policeman was seriously injured in the eye by a window, the FIR said, adding that the accused seized government firearms and fired them in the air, causing panic.

Imran and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested in the case on July 13, soon after the former first couple were acquitted by a district and sessions court in Islamabad in the iddat case, also known as the un-Islamic nikah affair.

The former first lady was released from prison last month in the Toshakhana 2.0 case after spending about nine months behind bars.

Their case has already been heard by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) audit tribunal. However, it was transferred to the FIA ​​following the Supreme Court verdict reinstating the amendments to the anti-corruption laws.

