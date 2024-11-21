A Latino independence activist explains why Donald Trump won his vote





KANSAS CITY, Mo. President-elect Donald Trump won a majority of Latino male votes.

This year, Trump won 54% of the vote among Latino men, 18 points higher than the 36% he won four years earlier, according to Edison Research.

Oscar Hiciano lives in Independence and says he once voted for Democrats.

However, according to him, his general values ​​no longer correspond to those of the Democratic Party.

“I don’t agree that abortion is a health issue for women,” Hiciano said. “There's not one thing in this campaign where I said, 'Yeah, they're right.'”

The economy and immigration are some of the reasons he chose to vote for Trump this year.

“If you cross the border by going over the fence or going through it, no matter how you get here, you knew that if you get caught, you will be sent back,” Hiciano said.

Hiciano came from the Dominican Republic 25 years ago to live his American dream.

He has been a US citizen since 2007, but admits that at one point he overstayed his visa.

“If for some reason immigration had decided that I had to go, there was no point in saying, 'Oh, the bad people sent me back,' because I knew the rules,” he said. -he declared.

Edgar Palacios, founder and president of the Latinx Education Collaborative, an organization focused on Latino representation and education, weighed in on Trump getting more Latino votes.

“The further you are from these issues, the more you have integrated and assimilated into American culture, which means it may not be your main problem,” Palacios said.

Palacios says financial stability is one of the causes of Latino men's voting shift.

“It seems that economic stability is a big concern, ensuring job creation and lower gas prices,” he said.

Palacios says it's important not to generalize.

“We always have diverse opinions, and we have diverse backgrounds and places of origin, cultural beliefs and so on,” Palacios said. “We need to understand that Latinos are not just one thing, there are many of us. Those who spend time getting to know our community, understanding the issues and spending resources with us will see favorable results.”

