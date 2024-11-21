Space and seas should be subjects of universal cooperation, not conflict: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Guyana's Parliament





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the mantra 'Democracy First, Humanity First' for global good, said space and seas should be areas of universal cooperation rather than of conflict. Addressing a special session of the Guyana Parliament on November 21, Modi also reiterated that India has never moved forward with selfish or expansionist motives and has always refrained from pursuing any intention of resource seizure. Modi, who is on the final leg of his three-country tour, became the first Indian head of state to visit Guyana in over 50 years. For the world to progress, the guiding principle must be democracy first, humanity first. The essence of democracy encourages inclusive development, ensuring that no one is left behind. Humanity first should guide our decisions, and when that principle guides us, the results benefit all of humanity, he said. The Prime Minister stressed that “it is time to wake up the Global South and called on its members to unite to build a new world order.” Now is not the time for conflict, he said. Now is the time to recognize and address the root causes of conflict. Modi expressed his belief that space and seas should foster universal cooperation rather than division. Reflecting on India-Guyana relations, Modi described them as being rooted in mitti (soil), recognizing the deep cultural ties that have flourished for over 150 years. He asserted that Bharat believes that every nation matters and highlighted that India views island nations not as small states, but as vast oceanic nations. In line with the spirit of democracy first, humanity first, Modi highlighted India's commitment as Vishwa Bandhu (global family), acting as a first responder in times of crisis. (With inputs from PTI)

