After all, Donald Trump is ready to fly on the new Air Force One





Donald Trump renegotiated a deal with Boeing for a new Air Force One during his first term as president. Production delays and his re-election mean Trump is one step closer to seeing the new plane come to life. Boeing says it lost more than $2 billion building the next Air Force One.

After years of delays, billions of dollars and his return to the presidency, Donald Trump is finally ready to fly on the new Air Force One.

The existing presidential jets, a military version of the Boeing 747-200 known as the VC-25A, are more than 30 years old. In 2015, the Air Force again chose Boeing to build two new planes, this time based on the larger 747-8. The VC-25B project is known as “Next Air Force One”.

After his election in 2016, Trump said the Boeing deal was passed over because of fears of escalating costs.

He met with then-CEO Dennis Muilenburg and threatened to cancel the program if it exceeded $4 billion, sources told Defense One. To cut costs, Boeing agreed in 2018 to use two planes originally intended for a bankrupt Russian airline. The contract announced at the time was worth $3.9 billion.

Boeing is building an all-new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, topping $4 billion. Cancel the order!

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2016

Trump showed his red, white and blue design for the plane to ABC in 2019. “I'm doing this for other presidents, not me,” he said.

He was enthusiastic: after all, Trump owns his own Boeing 757 and once ran a short-lived airline called Trump Shuttle.

Originally, Next Air Force One was scheduled to be delivered in 2024. So, if Trump had been re-elected in 2020, he theoretically could have been on the plane before the end of his presidency.

However, delays accumulated and the schedule was pushed back to 2027.

It seemed Trump was unlikely to fly the new planes.

Still, Trump's victory in 2024 means he is now ready to see his deal come to fruition, especially as Boeing continues to face production delays.

“Our team is fighting on a very, very ambitious program, involving two very complex aircraft,” Boeing’s head of space and defense told Reuters in June of the project.

Light blue

However, this is expected to be different from his initial plans.

Last year, President Joe Biden selected a new light blue color scheme similar to that of all previous presidential aircraft since the Kennedy era.

The red, white and blue livery would have caused more delays. The Air Force said a thermal study found that dark blue would require additional testing due to additional heat in certain environments.

Joe Biden chose a different livery, in line with previous presidential jets. Courtesy of the Air Force

While the government pays $3.9 billion for new planes, Boeing suffered from Next Air Force One.

During a 2022 earnings conference call, then-CEO Dave Calhoun called it “a very unique set of risks that Boeing probably shouldn't have taken.”

This came after the company revealed losses of $660 million. Boeing has since lost more than $2 billion building the VC-25B.

Last year, it announced a $482 million charge due to technical changes. In the second quarter of this year, that amount increased by $250 million due to new changes related to cabling and other structural requirements.

“There is a risk that we may incur additional losses in future periods,” Boeing said in its latest earnings report.

In 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that production problems included trying to place one of the jets on a jack that was not designed to hold that much weight.

The report added that one Boeing employee was not properly credentialed to supervise the work and another failed a routine drug test.

Mini-bottles of tequila were also found on board one of the future presidential planes, reports the Journal.

In-flight refueling

The current Air Force One is an extraordinary aircraft. It is 4,000 square feet on three levels, can feed 100 people at a time and has a medical suite with a doctor on board at all times.

The plane can refuel in flight for unlimited flight, and the onboard electronics are designed to withstand an electromagnetic pulse. In the event of an attack on the United States, it can function as a mobile command center.

The Next Air Force One should be more modern and even larger. Measuring 250 feet and 2 inches long, the 747-8 is the longest airliner in the world.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

