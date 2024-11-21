



GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday he will share technology to combat algae infestations with Caribbean countries, as he visits Guyana in the first visit of this type of an Indian leader for over 50 years. Guyana, a South American nation with many citizens of Indian origin, serves as the headquarters of the 15-member Caribbean trade bloc known as Caricom, and Modi met regional leaders on Wednesday as part of the India- Caricom. They last met in 2019. Modi arrived with a promise to help the region in areas such as health, energy and agriculture. He also announced more than 1,000 scholarships over the next five years for trading bloc countries, mobile hospitals for rural areas and drug testing laboratories as well as river and sea ferries for maritime transport. But Caribbean leaders reserved their loudest applause when Modi announced that India had made huge progress in converting large quantities of sargassum into fertilizer and other economic uses, while urging the region to benefit of its offer. We are willing to share this with all countries, he said, calling on algae invasion on beaches in the region dependent on tourism, a very big problem.



Modi was also thinking of home. Rate the Guianas growing importance as an oil-producing country after the discovery of large quantities of oil and gas off its coast in 2015, he said: Guyana will play an important role in India's energy security. He added that his government is also willing to fully equip at least one government building in each of the trading bloc countries with a solar energy system. Speaking after meeting with Guyana's President Irfaan Ali, the country's first Muslim leader, Modi promised to help Guyana and the region improve agricultural production, saying food security is important for island nations. Trade between India and Guyana has strengthened in recent years, with India providing Guyana with lines of credit for military airliners and financing for the purchase of a fast river ferry that serves remote jungle areas close to neighboring Venezuela. Modi also noted that Indian indentured laborers were brought to Guyana during the British colonial era and were now making significant contributions to the country. Nearly 40% of the population is from the East Indies. Modi's visit marks the first time an Indian prime minister has visited Guyana since Indira Ghandi in 1968.

