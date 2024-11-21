Foreign nationals power American science. If Trump limits immigration again, that could change: Shots





President Donald Trump speaks at the Snap-on Tools conference April 18, 2017, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kiichiro Sato/AP .

switch captionKiichiro Sato/AP

Foreign-born workers make up about half of scientists and engineers with doctorates working in the United States.

Many were initially hired on H-1B visas, which are granted to 85,000 highly skilled specialists each year, allowing them to work in the United States for up to six years.

But the new Trump administration has announced it will crack down on H-1B visas, which could make it harder for universities, research institutes and technology companies in the United States to find enough highly skilled workers.

The result could be similar to what happened in the United Kingdom after Brexit made it more difficult for European scientists to work there, says Raymundo Bez-Mendoza, who runs a lab at the Leibniz Institute for Research on primates in Göttingen, Germany.

“Many countries in Europe have benefited from Brexit, in the sense that it has attracted some really extraordinary scientists who were working in Britain,” he says.

In the scientific world, Bez-Mendoza says, “the best talent is very mobile.”

His own CV demonstrates this.

Bez-Mendoza was born in Mexico City, received his master's degree in Tbingen, Germany, his Ph.D. at the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, then worked (under an H-1B visa) as a postdoctoral researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard before returning to Germany.

The Bez-Mendoza laboratory is also international. It includes scientists from five countries, including the United States.

Visas under Trump

In 2017, just months into his first term as president, Donald Trump spoke at the Snap-on Tools show in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Standing in front of a flag made of red, white and blue keys, he unveiled a plan to restrict visas for foreigners. scientists and engineers.

“Widespread abuses in our immigration system allow American workers of all backgrounds to be replaced by workers from other countries to do the same job and sometimes at lower pay,” he said.

“This will stop,” he added.

Trump pointed to H-1B visas in his speech, perhaps unaware that Snap-on was using them to hire some of its employees.

Soon, he issued executive orders to restrict H-1B visas. And in 2020, it suspended new H-1Bs and some other temporary work visas.

President Biden would reverse many of these measures. But the events left their mark on Leili Mortazavi, an Iranian-born brain scientist who is currently completing a doctoral program at Stanford University.

“I really like Stanford, the people here are great, the resources [are] amazing,” she said. “But I would have to see what kinds of changes are happening under Trump.”

Mortazavi almost missed his chance to study at Stanford because of an executive order passed in early 2017, known as the “Muslim ban.” It temporarily closed the border to most people with Iranian passports.

Mortazavi obtained a Canadian passport at the last moment.

Then, during COVID, Trump announced a plan that would have expelled her and many other international students who were taking all classes virtually.

“There was talk of asking all international students to return home, which was a very, very stressful time,” she says. “Luckily it didn’t come to fruition, but I still remember it very, very clearly.”

Mortazavi says with a second Trump administration coming, she worries about getting a visa to work in the U.S.

One reason is that Trump appointed as his deputy Stephen Miller, the principal architect of the president's immigration strategy during his first term.

Mortazavi is therefore looking for jobs in other countries.

“The University of Toronto has a lot of great labs relevant to my work,” she says. “I also visited Oxford and University College London last summer and would be really interested in working with them.”

Research institutions remain silent for now

During Trump's first term, businesses and universities went to court to challenge some changes to H-1B visas.

But for the moment, these institutions remain silent about the prospect of new restrictions.

Half a dozen universities and research institutes contacted for this article did not respond or declined to make any public comment.

Trump's transition team did not respond to a request for information about the president-elect's plans for H-1B visas.

