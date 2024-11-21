WIN FOR FREE SPEAK: Essex Police drop investigation into journalist Allison Pearson





Essex Police have officially dropped their investigation into Telegraph journalist Allison Pearson, following widespread criticism from high-profile figures including Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Elon Musk. The investigation, which stems from a year-old social media post, has raised concerns about the erosion of free speech in the UK. Pearson, an award-winning writer, faced allegations of inciting racial hatred with a post on X (formerly Twitter) in November last year. On Remembrance Sunday, two police officers visited her home at 9:40 a.m., informing her of the investigation and inviting her for a voluntary interview. However, they refused to release specific details of the investigation or the identity of the complainant, leaving Pearson in the dark about the allegations. Allison Pearson is a well-known Telegraph columnist. Photo: Twitter Initially, Pearson believed the case was being handled as a non-criminal hate incident (NCHI) rather than a criminal investigation. Essex Police later disputed this claim, saying it was a criminal investigation under section 17 of the Public Order Act 1986, relating to material allegedly likely or intended to provoke racial hatred. The investigation sparked a fierce backlash from politicians, legal experts and free speech advocates. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the investigation an appalling attack on free speech. Priti Patel, a former home secretary and now shadow foreign secretary, has accused the Labor Party of allowing its MPs to publish hateful and insulting content with impunity while targeting journalists who express their views. Elon Musk, the world's richest man and owner of X, weighed in, denouncing the investigation as an Orwellian excess and a threat to free speech. Nigel Farage echoed this sentiment, calling for greater accountability in policing these matters. Case closed Following advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), Essex Police announced that no charges would be laid against Pearson, confirming that the investigation was now closed. A spokesperson said: We investigate crimes reported to us without fear or favor. We work hard to remain impartial and investigate allegations, no matter where they may lead. The scale of the investigation was revealed by the Telegraph, which reported that officers from the Metropolitan Police, Sussex Police and Essex Police had dealt with the complaint over the past year. The case was initially referred to the Met under the Malicious Communications Act, passed to Sussex Police as NCHI and then passed to Essex Police. Essex Police Chief Constable Mark Hobrough, the National Police Chiefs' Council's hate crime lead, is now set to lead an independent review into the force's handling of the case, amid growing concerns about the use of police resources to investigate social media posts. A victory for freedom of expression? The closure of the investigation was welcomed by free speech advocates as a victory against what they see as growing efforts to stifle open speech in the UK. However, critics say the year-long investigation highlights deeper problems within the police and the balance between respecting the law and protecting free speech. Although Essex Police insist they acted impartially, many will see this as a pivotal moment in the debate over free speech and the role of law enforcement in moderating content in line. Like that: As Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://conservativepost.co.uk/win-for-free-speech-essex-police-drops-investigation-into-journalist-allison-pearson/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos