How Dr. Oz and Trump Could Affect Medicare and Medicaid





Top line

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday nominated Dr. Mehmet Oz to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), naming the television host and former Senate candidate to lead the division as his administration reportedly considered cuts to Medicaid and a greater role for Private Alternative to Medicare.

Dr. Mehmet Oz is greeted by former President Donald Trump during a rally on September 3, 2022 in… [+] Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Getty Images Key Facts

Oza, a surgeon turned television personality who ran unsuccessfully for the Pennsylvania Senate, has been named administrator of CMS, a division of the government's health agency.

This role would give Oz control of the federal government's Medicare and Medicaid programs, as well as health insurance under the Affordable Care Act and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Medicare: Trump and the Republican National Committee promised in their policy platform not to eliminate Medicare, but Oz and the Republicans have advocated for Medicare Advantage, a fee-for-service alternative to traditional Medicare coverage, run by private insurers.

Republicans have already proposed expanding the paid program for seniors: The America First Policy Institute, which reportedly advised the Trump transition team, called for automatically enrolling people in Medicare Advantage rather than Medicare , although both choices would still be available.

Ozwho pushed Medicare Advantage on his show went beyond this proposal during the Senate campaign and in previous years, calling in a 2020 Forbes op-ed for Medicare Advantage coverage to be extended to all Americans who do not. are not already enrolled in Medicaid, which would be paid. by a 20% increase in U.S. payroll taxes (there is no indication that the Trump administration is considering this idea, which would mark a significant expansion of the federal government's role in health insurance).

Medicaid: Although Oz has said nothing about his plans for Medicaid, the Washington Post reported Monday that Trump's advisers are considering cutting the program to fund the expansion of provisions of the 2017 tax law, which would cost around $4 trillion over the next year. decade and mainly benefit the richest Americans.

It's still unclear exactly what those cuts might look like in practice, the Post reports, but ideas under consideration, many of which would require Congress, include imposing work requirements to qualify for Medicaid and establishing caps on Medicaid spending.

Affordable Care Act: It's unclear what the fate of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, might look like under Trump, as the president-elect has suggested he would keep the ACA in place at unless we could do something much better, but refused to specify. during the presidential debate on what an alternative might be, saying only that he had ideas for a plan.

One cost-cutting option that could be considered would be to let Biden-era federal health insurance premium subsidies expire next year without renewing them, a multi-point project that the Commission estimates Congressional Budget Office, would deprive 3.4 million people of health insurance each year. rather than making these subsidies permanent.

To watch

Oz still needs to be confirmed by the Senate to take control of the health agency, and it remains unclear how many senators would or would not support him. Politico reports that senators had mixed reactions immediately following Oz's nomination, with Democrats largely opposing the choice while Republicans expressed openness. Senate Health Chairman Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said he was happy to hear about Oz's nomination, for example, while Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt. ., called Oz a big TV doctor with quack weight loss recommendations and said there was a way to go before supporting the candidate. Oz could be confirmed without any Democrats voting for him, given the looming Republican majority in the Senate. But he might still get some Democratic support: Sen. John Fetterman, Democrat of Pennsylvania, Oz's former Senate rival, tweeted that he would be willing to vote for Oz despite their contentious race, writing: If Dr. Oz aims to protect and preserve Medicare and Medicaid, I vote for the guy.

Large number

1 in 5. That's the approximate share of Americans who benefit from Medicaid, according to KFF, with the federal government reporting that 72.4 million people were enrolled in the program as of July. According to the agency, CMS provides health care to more than 160 million Americans in total, between Medicaid, Medicare, CHIP and coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Will Trump's tax plans impact Medicare?

Trump separately proposed on the campaign trail to eliminate taxes on Social Security payments. If passed, this proposal could actually cause Medicare to deplete more quickly, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projected, noting that taxes paid by seniors earning more than $34,000 on their Social Security payments are paid into the Medicare Trust Fund. If that tax were to disappear, Medicare would run out of money by 2030, the committee estimated, six years earlier than the currently projected insolvency date of 2036.

Chief Spokesperson

Oz has long drawn criticism from the medical community for making health claims and featuring products on his television show that are not supported by scientific evidence. Pennsylvania doctors launched a Real Doctors Against Oz campaign during his Senate race, saying the then-candidate would pose a major threat to public health if elected, and the doctors wrote an open letter to Columbia University in 2015 to oppose Oz's appointment to its faculty, saying the doctor demonstrated a gross lack of integrity by promoting quack treatments and cures for the sake of profit. personal financial. Oz has continued to promote controversial health claims and products, including touting the use of hydroxychloroquine during the COVID-19 pandemic and marketing supplements on social media.

Key context

Oz is one of several controversial high-profile appointments Trump has made to his administration in the two weeks since his election, including former Rep. Matt Gaetz for attorney general, Fox News host Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense and former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as Director. of national intelligence. Oz's nomination also comes after Trump already made waves in the health care community by nominating Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as Secretary of Health and Human Services, despite Kennedy's history of d opposition to vaccines and policies such as fluoride in public water supplies. CMS is a division of the broader health agency, meaning Oz would report to Kennedy if they are both confirmed by the Senate. Oz trained as a heart surgeon and became known for his appearances on Oprah Winfrey's daytime talk show, leading him to create his own program, The Dr. Oz Show, from of 2009. He has been allied with Trump since his tenure in the Pennsylvania Senate. race when Trump endorsed him in the GOP primary, calling Oz brilliant and saying: You know, when you're on TV for 18 years, it's like a poll. It means people like you. Oz then narrowly lost to Fetterman, who won the race with 51.2% of the vote.

Further ReadingForbesTrump Cabinet and Key Jobs: Matthew Whitaker Named NATO AmbassadorAs Trump Backs Gaetz Despite AllegationsBy Sara Dorn ForbesDr. Oz wants to fight big tech in the Senate. He owns at least $10 million in shares of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft. By Zach Everson Forbes New Trump Medicare chief Dr. Oz is linked to one of Pennsylvania's richest families By Matt Durot Forbes How Trump Could Affect Social Security and MedicareGroup Warns Funds Could Work Out in 6 Years According to His plansBy Alison Durkee

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/11/20/dr-oz-could-lead-medicare-and-medicaid-heres-how-trump-may-change-the-programs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos