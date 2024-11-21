Narendra Modi receives Guyana's highest national honor





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded Guyana's highest national honour, the Order of Excellence. Modi received the award last night at a state dinner held at the official residence of the President of the Guyanas. The prize, limited to only 25 living recipients, was presented to Modi for his leadership in supporting developing countries, promoting international cooperation based on equity and respect and strengthening the partnership between India and Guyana. During the handover ceremony, Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali commended Modi for his continued support to Guyana and the Caribbean, noting that India was among the first countries to provide crucial assistance during the COVID pandemic -19. The greatest test for any member of the human family is to give very little of himself when he needs it most. And Prime Minister Modi fulfilled this test with distinction during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he gifted this region 500,000 vaccines, while India itself was mobilizing to meet its own needs, said Ali. Ali said India continues to be a shining light for developing countries as successive governments have continued to share resources and technology with poorer countries to help them progress. In all areas of national development, we can highlight the physical, institutional and systemic support of the government and people of India. And we salute you, Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India, he said, adding: Continue to lead, continue to be bold, continue to demonstrate the kind of backbone that is needed in this global environment very complex. Modi thanked Guyana for this honour. In an article on X, Modi wrote: I thank President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the Government and the people of Guyana for conferring the Order of Excellence on me. This honor belongs to the people of India. May the friendship between India and Guyana strengthen further in the times to come. Modi is on a three-day state visit to Guyana. Yesterday, Guyana and India signed several memorandums of understanding covering areas such as health, technology, finance and agriculture. Modi also met leaders of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for the second India-CARICOM summit. He said India remained a committed partner in the region and offered to expand its development assistance in areas such as health, education, vocational training and climate resilience.

