No Treaty Involved in Mary Jane Veloso's Return to PH





MANILA, Philippines — No treaty was involved in Mary Jane Veloso's eventual return to the Philippines as it was only made possible through an agreement “based on international comity and civility” with Indonesia, a the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Thursday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced Wednesday that the Philippine and Indonesian governments had agreed to finally bring Veloso back to Manila after 10 years of diplomacy and consultations regarding his case. Article continues after this ad “Thus, all conditions are in accordance with the agreement of the two countries; that will be the basis,” DOJ Undersecretary Raul Vasquez said in Filipino during the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing. When asked if Veloso might receive a pardon upon his return to the Philippines, Vasquez said it would depend on Indonesia. READ: Clemency for Mary Jane Veloso? Marcos says 'everything is on the table' Article continues after this ad “We have to respect the judgment made by the Indonesian courts that she was convicted of a real crime, we cannot give up on that… Because that would be like giving up on the agreement we had with Indonesia,” he said. he explained in Filipino. Article continues after this ad Veloso was arrested in 2010 at Adisucipto International Airport in Yogyakarta after she was found in possession of more than 2.6 kilograms of heroin. Article continues after this ad She was later sentenced to death, but was spared in 2015 after Philippine officials during the Aquino administration asked then-Indonesian President Joko Widodo to allow her to testify against union members human and drug trafficking in Manila. According to Vasquez, Indonesia's decision to allow Veloso's transfer to the Philippines effectively means that it has agreed to commute his sentence from death to life imprisonment, since there is no penalty of death in the Philippines. Article continues after this ad “Therefore, his maximum sentence here is life in prison,” he added. Meanwhile, the national government – ​​through the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs – has committed to honoring the conditions set by Indonesia by allowing Veloso to return to the Philippines.

