Returning from Rio, Xi Jinping will stopover in Morocco





Chinese President Xi Jinping, his return from the G20 summit in Brazil and an official visit to Peru, will mark a symbolic step by making a stopover in Morocco, according to the Spanish media Espiral 21. This gesture, hailed as a major strategic decision , reflects Beijing's desire to consolidate its ties with Morocco and strengthen its influence in North Africa. Xi Jinping's decision to stopover in Morocco testifies to the importance given by China to this country, a strategic anchor point between Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Sino-Moroccan relations, already marked by solid commercial and diplomatic exchanges, are now part of a long-term vision, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative. Launched in 2013, this vast Chinese project aims to redesign global trade routes by connecting Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Morocco, through its privileged geographical position and its role as regional leader, could become an essential hub for this program. The port of Tangier Med, already a major transport hub connecting Africa and Europe, offers a unique opportunity for Beijing to strengthen its economic connections on the African continent. During his stopover, Xi Jinping should reiterate China's interest in ambitious infrastructure projects in Morocco, particularly in the areas of transport, energy and advanced technologies. The idea mentioned by the Chinese president of building a bridge between Morocco and the Canaries, although still hypothetical, illustrates this desire to develop infrastructure capable of transforming the region into a strategic commercial crossroads. At the same time, Beijing continues its investment in key sectors in Morocco. The automobile industry, through the presence of Chinese companies like BYD and CITIC Dicastal, and the electric battery sector, where China has global expertise, are concrete examples of this cooperation. These partnerships, already fruitful, should extend to other areas such as renewable energies and technological research, thus strengthening Morocco's role as an African platform for Chinese companies. Read also: Is China about to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over the Sahara? The Covid-19 pandemic has also demonstrated Sino-Moroccan solidarity. China has been a key player in supplying the Kingdom with vaccines, helping to protect its population and strengthen bilateral relations. This support symbolizes Beijing's commitment to maintaining close relations with its African partners, of which Morocco is an essential pillar. North Africa, a priority for Beijing Xi Jinping's stopover is part of a broader strategy aimed at increasing the Chinese presence in North Africa. Beijing, aware of the complex geopolitical dynamics of the region, sees Morocco as a stable and reliable partner. This initiative is accompanied by a desire to strengthen triangular relations between China, Morocco and Europe, in particular through increased cooperation with Spain. During his recent visit to the Canary Islands, Xi Jinping highlighted the strategic role of this archipelago, located at the crossroads of maritime routes between Europe and Africa. Discussions were held on the development of an economic and logistics hub that could benefit the entire region, including Chinese investments in Morocco. Beyond economic exchanges, this stopover in Morocco reflects a convergence of diplomatic interests. Beijing and Rabat share common visions on international issues, including multilateralism, the fight against climate change and sustainable development in Africa. For Morocco, this strategic rapprochement with China represents an opportunity to diversify its international partnerships while consolidating its role as regional leader. Conversely, China finds in Morocco a leading ally to further penetrate African markets and promote its influence in a booming region. With this unprecedented stopover, Xi Jinping is sending a clear message: Sino-Moroccan relations are not limited to economic exchanges, but are part of a global vision of strategic cooperation. This visit, even brief, could mark a turning point in strengthening ties between the two nations, while establishing Morocco as a key player in the Belt and Road initiative. While the world is moving towards a restructuring of geopolitical balances, the Sino-Moroccan partnership, rich in economic and political opportunities, promises to play a determining role in the future of relations between Africa, Europe and Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://maroc-diplomatique.net/de-retour-de-rio-xi-jinping-fera-escale-au-maroc/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos