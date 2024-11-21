'Democracy first, humanity first', PM Modi gives Guyanese Parliament a path forward









YEARS |

Updated: November 21, 2024 10:07 p.m. EAST

Georgetown [Guyana] November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasized the idea of ​​inclusive development for all and gave the motto 'Democracy First and Humanity First'.

Addressing a special session of Guyana's Parliament, Prime Minister Modi suggested that the best way forward was to prioritize democracy and humanity.

“In the kind of situation that exists before the world, the best way to move forward is 'democracy first and humanity first'. The idea of ​​'democracy first' teaches us to take everyone with us and move forward with everyone's development. The idea of ​​”humanity first” decides the direction of our decisions. When decisions are made based on the idea of ​​”humanity first”. 'humanity first', the results will be in the interest of humanity.” said Prime Minister Modi.

Praising the democratic governance of Guyana and India, Prime Minister Modi said: “Democracy is in our DNA.”

“Both countries have together shown that democracy is not just a system, we have shown that democracy is in our DNA, our vision, our conduct and our behavior,” PM Modi said.

Speaking about the Global South, the Prime Minister said India had become its voice. He highlighted the issue of climate change, saying “the South is paying the heaviest price”.

“Today, India has become the voice of the South. The South has suffered a lot in the past. We have always tried to develop by keeping the environment safe, but many countries have developed by damaging the environment. “Today, the South is paying the biggest price for climate change,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Whether it is India or Guyana, we also have development aspirations. For this Global South, the united voice is very important. This is the time of awakening for the Global South” , Prime Minister Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi, emphasizing on the quality of education in India, invited Guyanese youth to study and work in India.

“India has great youth capital, quality education and skill development ecosystem in India. India will be happy to welcome maximum students from Guyana. I invite the youth of Guyana to come working with Indian innovators and scientists,” PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Guyana on the third leg of his three-country visit. This is the first visit to Guyana by an Indian Prime Minister in over 50 years.

During this visit, Prime Minister Modi joined leaders of Caribbean partner countries for the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit. (ANI)

