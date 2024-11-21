Trump eyes right-wing figure Dan Bongino among current and former agents for US Secret Service director





Donald Trump is considering a right-wing media figure, former U.S. Secret Service personnel and others to lead the agency that has been plagued by his failure to preempt two alleged assassination attempts against Trump this year. summer, according to close sources. with the president-elect's thinking, tell CNN.

Podcaster Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent who has been highly critical of the agency's leadership as security lapses surrounding Trump's alleged assassination attempts became evident, as well as Sean Curran, Trump's current detail chief, are among those being considered for the job. job.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe, meanwhile, failed to arrange a meeting with Trump this week.

Other potential picks include Robert Engel, Trump's former chief detailer who was with him on January 6, 2021, and who testified before the House Select Committee about the former president's Ellipse speech that preceded the attack on the US Capitol.

As Trump continues to put forward names for the new administration's top jobs, his choice for Secret Service director will be crucial to the agency's future and especially personal for the president-elect.

The agency, with low morale and exhausted staff after the intense 2024 election campaign, has been led for several months by Rowe, who took over after the abrupt departure of director Kimberly Cheatles following the attempted Trump's assassination in Pennsylvania in July.

Rowe implemented some structural changes within the agency and oversaw the former president's security boost during the final months of the campaign.

Members of Congress and an independent review panel set up under the Department of Homeland Security have said the Secret Service needs a complete overhaul and would benefit from the arrival of an outsider who would refocus the agency on its main protection mission.

Bongino, a staunch Trump supporter, has been highly critical of Cheatle, accusing her of putting politics ahead of presidential protection and saying she is completely unqualified.

In a podcast last week, Bongino said he had no formal conversations about the position.

Bongino spent more than a decade in the Secret Service, and people who worked with him hailed him as a remarkable agent.

Some agency members noted, however, that Bongino and the other proposed names lacked administrative experience, although that did not deter Trump from making other unorthodox choices, such as former Rep. Matt Gaetz to lead the Ministry of Justice.

Another problem for Curran could be the close, trusting relationship he has built with Trump, who may want him to remain in charge during the first years of his administration, a source told CNN close to Trump's thinking.

Engel and former Secret Service deputy director Tony Ornato became key figures in the House committees' investigation on Jan. 6 after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Ornato told him that Trump lunged at Engel after being told he couldn't go to the Capitol after his Ellipse speech. .

Engel told the committee that he did not remember the conversation Hutchinson described and that he did not remember Trump making any gesture toward him. Ornato also told the committee that he did not remember the story or telling it to Hutchinson.

Ornato told Trump's transition team that he was not interested in the role of Secret Service director, a source familiar with the discussions told CNN.

