Two-faced Turkish foreign policy – JINSA





Turkey's foreign policy exhibits, once again, the militant, but Janus-like, tendencies that have defined the more than two decades under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On the one hand, last week, Turkey announced that it would break relations with Israel, possibly agreed to the expulsion of Hamas leaders from Qatar, prevented the plane of Israeli President Isaac Herzog from entering its space air force and launched airstrikes in Syria, resulting in the loss of more than a million people. access to water and electricity. At the same time, Turkey hosted the head of the Shin Bet for talks on a Gaza ceasefire, invited President-elect Donald Trump to Turkey and held high-level meetings with Greek and Cypriot leaders . Join JINSA for a webinar on how to understand these developments that seem both aggressively counterproductive and yet promising, as well as how the new U.S. administration can address Turkey's broader strategic challenge. The webinar will feature JINSA Distinguished Researcher and Former Ambassador to Türkiye Amb. Eric Edelman, JINSA policy advisor and director of the Central Asian Caucasus Institute and Silk Road Studies Program, Svante Cornell, and Alan Makovsky, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and project member JINSA Eastern Mediterranean Policy. The panel will be moderated by JINSA Vice President for Policy, Blaise Misztal.

Eric Edelman Amb. Eric Edelman is a Distinguished Fellow at JINSA's Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy and co-chair of its Iran Policy Project and its Eastern Mediterranean Policy Project. Amb. Edelman has held leadership positions in the Departments of State and Defense as well as the White House, where he led organizations providing analysis, strategy, policy development, security services, trade advocacy, public outreach, citizen service, and congressional relations, and served as U.S. Ambassador. to the republics of Finland and Turkey during the Clinton and Bush administrations and served as principal assistant to the vice president for national security affairs. Click here to read the full biography Svante E. Cornell Svante E. Cornell, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Caucasus expert Svante E. Cornell is director of the Central Asia and Caucasus Institute at the American Foreign Policy Council and co-founder of the Institute for Stockholm security and development policy. His main areas of expertise are security issues, state building and transnational crime in Southwest Asia and Central Asia, with a particular focus on the Caucasus and Turkey. He is the editor-in-chief of CACI's Central Asia-Caucasus Analyst and Turkey Analyst publications, the Center's electronic publications, and the Silk Road Papers occasional article series. Click here to read the full biography Alan Makovsky Alan Makovsky is a senior fellow in national security and international policy at the Center for American Progress. From 2001 to 2013, he served as the ranking professional member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, where he covered the Middle East, Turkey, and other related issues. At the State Department, where he worked from 1983 to 1994, Makovsky covered Southern European and Middle Eastern affairs for the Office of Intelligence and Research. He also served as political advisor to Operation Provide Comfort in 1992 and special advisor to the Special Coordinator for the Middle East from 1993 to 1994. Click here to read the full biography Blaise Misztal Blaise Misztal is the Vice President of Policy at JINSA. His research interests include Iran and its nuclear program, U.S.-Turkey relations, countering extremism, and strategic competition. Misztal served as executive director of the Fragile States Extremism Task Force, a congressionally mandated project organized by the U.S. Institute of Peace, and director of the Bipartisan Policy Centers National Security Program. He has testified before Congress and published numerous articles, including in the Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, New Republic and Roll Call. Misztal holds an M.Phil. in political science from Yale and an AB with honors from the University of Chicago. Click here to read the full biography

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jinsa.org/jinsa_event/turkeys-two-faced-foreign-policy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos