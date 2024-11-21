Grover Cleveland story serves as warning for Trump





On November 5, 2024, Donald Trump won a second non-consecutive term in the White House. Trump's triumph drew comparisons to the 1892 reelection of Democrat Grover Cleveland, the only president other than Trump to return to the White House after losing reelection. Cleveland won in 1884, lost in 1888, and regained the presidency in 1892. Like Trump, he maintained his popularity within his party despite his defeat. This support allowed Cleveland to win the nomination in 1892 and he capitalized on Republican struggles to win back the White House. Yet while his second election was a triumph for the Democratic Party, it ended up demolishing the party for a generation. The Cleveland example serves as a warning for Republicans in 2024: a second Trump administration involves as many risks as possible benefits.

Grover Cleveland would have been an unlikely candidate for president in any period of American history other than the one in which he served. Born in 1837 in New York, he worked as a lawyer in Buffalo during much of the 1860s and 1870s, a period during which the state's Democratic Party became nationally notorious for its corruption due to the reign of the Tammany Hall machine.

Cleveland entered politics by winning the election for Erie County sheriff in 1870. His political career quickly took off because he avoided the corruption that plagued many New York Democrats. By the early 1880s, he had formed a group of grateful supporters who helped propel him to the governorship in 1882 on a platform of reforming the state's civil service and fighting corruption.

Cleveland's governorship got off to such a great start that just two years later Democrats nominated the New Yorker as their presidential candidate. Once again, he ran as a reformer against scandal-plagued Republican candidate James Blaine, and he became the first Democrat to win the presidency since 1856.

President Cleveland's first term was uneventful, and few major pieces of legislation were passed by Congress. He was hesitant about whether he would support high or low tariffs on imported goods, which was the main economic issue of the time. It was not until 1887 that Cleveland came out in favor of a low tariff on imported goods. The policy outraged American manufacturers, who felt the proposed bill did not provide them with sufficient protection against foreign competition. Opposition from influential manufacturers and supporters of high tariffs in both major parties doomed the bill in Congress. The bill's defeat deprived Cleveland of an accomplishment to boast about in his 1888 re-election campaign.

Cleveland's penchant for harsh rhetoric also alienated many constituencies. He owes his first election to Republican defectors, often called Mugwumps. However, Cleveland angered these supporters because he appeared willing to replace Republicans with Democrats in federal government positions.

Still, that wasn't enough for many in his own party, who complained that Cleveland didn't nominate enough Democrats. The president did not take their concerns seriously, often dismissing them with mockery and sarcasm. He responded to a claim of favoritism by stating: Ah, I suppose you mean I should nominate two horse thieves a day instead of one! » This posture deteriorated his relations with many Democrats.

Cleveland also had strained relations with the military. He became infamous for repeatedly vetoing the pension applications of Union veterans because they suffered from many physical and psychological illnesses related to their service. He mocked one applicant's morphine addiction and rejected the idea that eye pain was a side effect of another pension applicant's chronic diarrhea. Cleveland also attempted to return Confederate flags held in the North to white Southerners in an effort to foster reconciliation between the North and South after the Civil War. Additionally, he appointed numerous Confederate veterans to his cabinet, and even one to the Supreme Court during his first term. These actions alienated many Union veterans.

Cleveland's divisions cost him his re-election in 1888. While he won the popular vote, he fell to Republican Benjamin Harrison in the Electoral College. His victory in the popular vote kept Cleveland in the lead for the 1892 Democratic nomination.

And by 1890 his fortunes were improving. Harrison's presidency had failed after he and congressional Republicans passed high tariffs that led to defections from their ranks. Republican lawmakers also failed to pass major civil rights legislation that could have allowed federal commissioners to guard polling places and protect African-American voters. This failure prevented black voters from voting in many places, depriving the Republican Party of the support of the party's most loyal constituency.

These mistakes helped bring Cleveland back to the White House. Yet the brilliance of 1892 was temporary for the new president and his party. The Panic of 1893 began shortly after his re-election and was the worst economic crisis to hit the country until the Great Depression. The panic led to widespread unemployment and even famine.

Cleveland has refused to provide federal aid to those in need during the crisis, despite protests intended to draw attention to the plight of the unemployed. He also refrained from making adjustments to his economic program to try to turn around a struggling economy. Instead, he clung to a low tariff and, above all, a strong gold standard.

This last decision fatally fractured the Cleveland party. Western Democrats in particular aspired to have silver priced at 16 to 1 relative to gold, rather than the standard 32 to 1 ratio, which would have greatly improved their local economies. The president, however, refused to compromise.

The low tariffs passed by Democratic Congressmen in 1894 did nothing to stop the damage caused by the Panic of 1893. The result was the annihilation of the Democratic Party in the 1894 midterms. The losses destroyed the gone outside the South for a generation. The Democrats would not return to the House of Representatives until 1910 and the Senate until 1912.

Cleveland's first term avarice had helped him win a second term, but in his second term it destroyed his popularity. Even after his party was eliminated in the midterms, the president ignored repeated calls for high tariffs or a high valuation of silver relative to gold, which alienated him more and more of his own party.

By 1896, relations were so bad that Cleveland refused to support Democratic presidential candidate William Jennings Bryan because of his stance on money. At his urging, even Confederate veterans in Cleveland's cabinet who had supported Democratic candidates since the 1860s supported third-party candidate John Palmer over Bryan. Cleveland simply did not view intraparty harmony as a major goal of presidents.

Even after leaving the White House, Cleveland continued to actively oppose Bryan's pro-money views within the Democratic Party, which made him a pariah until his death in 1908.

Trump shares many similarities with Cleveland and the parallels between the two men are not encouraging for Republicans. Both showed little interest in party unity or the broader success of their party. They also both hated the media throughout their careers, rejected the beliefs of the majority of economists on tariffs, and denounced establishment politicians within and outside their parties.

In the weeks since Election Day, Trump has given little indication of his changes since his first term. This raises the specter of Cleveland: he too remained the same man when he returned to the White House. And as he demonstrated, returns can be temporary for someone who doesn't learn from the mistakes of his first term. Such a president can quickly remind voters why they rejected him in the first place, and his party pays the price. No one knows how the Trump story ends, but Cleveland's story suggests it might not be good for Republicans.

Luke Voyles holds a Ph.D. student at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He studies Confederate veterans and their role in American politics.

Made by History takes readers beyond the headlines with articles written and edited by professional historians. Learn more about Made by History at TIME here. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME's editors.

