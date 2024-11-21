India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana: PM Modi in Georgetown





Marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean country in 56 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors such as infrastructure, shipping and technology. He met with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali in Georgetown on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) for a review of development cooperation between the two countries which covers sectors such as skills development, agriculture, education and energy. I had an excellent meeting with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The president himself maintains close ties with India. During our talks, we examined development cooperation between our nations. This includes cooperation in sectors such as skill development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy, Prime Minister Modi said on social media platform X. India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors such as infrastructure, shipping, technology and much more. Guyana's support for initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, CDRI and the Global Biofuels Alliance is remarkable, Prime Minister Modi added. In his press release, Prime Minister Modi also said that India and Guyana would become natural partners in the energy sector. Prime Minister Modi and President Irfaan Ali witnessed the exchange of 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) in various sectors ranging from digital payments to hydrocarbons and agriculture. The MoUs include one on facilitating a payment system such as United Payments Interface (UPI) in Guyana and another on sharing efficient digital solutions. India and Guyana have also decided to collaborate in sectors such as agriculture and hydrocarbons. These crucial MoUs will greatly benefit the people of India and Guyana! said PM Modi on social media platform X. At Georgetown, Prime Minister Modi was awarded the Guyana Order of Excellence, the country's highest national honour, from President Irfaan Ali. He was honored for his “visionary statesmanship, for championing the rights of developing countries on the global stage, for his exceptional service to the global community, and for his commitment to strengthening India-Guyana relations.” Prime Minister Modi, who is only the fourth foreign leader to receive Guyana's highest national honor, dedicated it to the people of India and the deep-rooted historical ties between the people of the two countries. He noted that his state visit demonstrated India's continued commitment to strengthening the friendship between India and Guyana. I sincerely thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for conferring on me Guyana’s highest honour, the “Order of Excellence”. This is a recognition of India's 140 million people, he said on X. Prime Minister Modi, who attended the India-CARICOM Summit, also received Dominica's highest national honour, the 'Dominica Honor Award', from President Sylvanie Burton for his statesmanship, support for Dominica during the Covid 19 pandemic and its commitment to strengthening India. and links with Dominica. The Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, also graced the occasion. Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J Pierre and Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne also attended at the awards ceremony.

