Matt Gaetz steps down from Trump's chosen attorney general postExBulletin





Former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, whom President-elect Donald Trump nominated as attorney general, walks alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance as they arrive for meetings with senators at the U.S. Capitol on November 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images .

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is withdrawing his candidacy for President-elect Trump's attorney general post, after allegations of sex trafficking and drug use threatened to jeopardize his confirmation.

After meeting with Republican senators to discuss his nomination, Gaetz, a Florida conservative firebrand and staunch Trump defender, wrote on social media Thursday that “it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from critical work of the Trump/Vance team.” Transition.”

Gaetz's choice to lead the Justice Department has faced concerns and questions from Republicans all week. His decision to step down puts some of them to rest.

“There is no time to waste in a needlessly prolonged fight in Washington, which is why I will withdraw my name from consideration for attorney general,” he continued.

I had excellent meetings with senators yesterday. I appreciate their thoughtful comments – and the incredible support from so many people. Although the momentum was strong, it was clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance group.

— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 21, 2024

Trump's choice of Gaetz sparked controversy from the start, over allegations that he attended sex parties, used illegal drugs and had sex with a minor. The FBI investigated these accusations starting in 2021, but the Justice Department never filed charges.

However, the U.S. House of Representatives Ethics Committee conducted its own investigation into the matter, which was expected to be made public before Gaetz abruptly resigned from the House, derailing the committee's plans. Gaetz insisted he did nothing wrong and pointed to the closure of the DOJ case as proof that the accusations were baseless.

The ethics committee, at a meeting Wednesday, was deadlocked on whether to release its report on a former member.

It is unclear whether Gaetz can return to Congress now, since he resigned from the current session but had already been elected to the next session for his district in Florida, or whether Trump will give him another spot in his administration.

“I greatly appreciate Matt Gaetz's recent efforts to gain approval for Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, he did not want to be a distraction to the administration, for which he has a lot of respect. Matt has a wonderful future and I can’t wait to see all the great things he does!” Trump posted on social media after Gaetz withdrew from the competition.

Senate Republicans react and wait with bated breath

Republican senators had generally reacted cautiously to Gaetz's expected nomination, but several had said they wanted to see the House ethics report as part of the confirmation process.

“We all said we were going to let the process play out,” said Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. “It played out faster than we thought.”

News of Gaetz's withdrawal broke as senators wavered between a vote and working lunches.

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, who previously said she “was shocked” by Gaetz's nomination, said in stepping down, “he put the country first,” and noted that “there certainly had a lot of red flags.”

Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., said he wouldn't question Trump's decision to tap Gaetz, but that the president needs an attorney general whom he and the Senate “can trust.” trust”.

“The president has the right to make whatever appointments he deems appropriate,” he said. “But the Senate also has a responsibility for advice and consent. And in this particular case, I think advice was offered rather than consent.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said there appeared to be “some signals” from Gaetz's meetings with senators that his nomination would be a “major distraction.”

“It’s up to him to recognize that, be self-aware, and give President Trump the opportunity to choose someone who is just as tenacious to address the Justice Department in his direction and to do it with someone who will have fewer headwinds in the Senate,” she said.

Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, told NPR she was “grateful that the president has enough time to find a new nominee.” Ernst did not specify what other options for the nomination might be.

Asked who might replace Gaetz as Trump's chosen attorney general, Sen. Chuck Grassley, the new chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he had “no idea who they might be.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., kept his reaction to Gaetz's departure short: “Grateful,” he said with a smile. “Because we’re moving on.”

