Indonesia did not want MJ BBM dead





A day after announcing that Mary Jane Veloso would be transferred from Indonesia to the Philippines, President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. revealed that negotiations have been going on for a long time. Well, since I came to power, we were working first to remove her from death row and commute her sentence to life, Marcos said in an interview Thursday. He said the Philippines continues to discuss with the Indonesian government the possibility of repatriating Veloso. We continue to work with the Indonesians. At the time, it was still up to the Widodo government to figure out how to bring Mary Jane Veloso home, he said. Marcos highlighted the strong relations between the Philippines and Indonesia, both under former President Joko Widodo and now with President Prabowo Subianto. They found ways for a possible transfer of Veloso. This is the first time they are doing this, Marcos noted. They said they had no interest in imprisoning or executing Mary Jane Veloso. So they said, “Let’s just find a way,” and they did it for us. The President expressed his gratitude to the Indonesian government, especially its former and current leaders. We must be very grateful to Presidents Widodo and Prabowo, because without their approval we would not have been able to do this, he said. We've been working on this for years, not just me, but every previous president. It's been 10 years, he added. Transfer conditions Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Justice (DoJ) issued a joint statement confirming that they were finalizing the terms of Velosos' transfer with Indonesian authorities. The agencies clarified that although Veloso will be transferred to the Philippines, she will continue to serve her life sentence in accordance with the Indonesian justice system. We are required to honor the conditions that would be set for the transfer, including the execution of Mary Jane's sentence in the Philippines, with the exception of the death penalty, which is prohibited under our laws, the statement said. Veloso was arrested in Indonesia in 2010 on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to death. She was granted a temporary reprieve in 2015, and for nearly a decade the Philippine government has been calling for her pardon and return to Manila. No immediate pardon However, Department of Justice Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez clarified that a pardon for Veloso would not be immediate once he returns to the Philippines. That wouldn't be good, Vasquez said in a television interview. We must respect the judgment of the Indonesian court. Granting him a pardon or executive clemency would mean turning our back on the agreement with Indonesia, which allowed his transfer as a humanitarian gesture.

