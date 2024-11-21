a reach beyond the ditch? – Palatinate





By Barnaby Howell 2005 was the last time a new Conservative leader had to form a shadow cabinet after losing a general election. For context, that's almost as long as the individual reigns of Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron combined. Kemi Badenoch is at the helm, having decisively won the Conservative Party leadership election, and now takes on the role of leader of the opposition as well as his party. Needless to say, she faces some daunting challenges. Namely that there are around 120 ministerial positions, while it itself only has 121 deputies. Although it is not necessary to observe all positions, it will undoubtedly disperse Her Majesty's official opposition more than she would have liked. The most crucial appointment in the management of these MPs must surely be that of Rebecca Harris, who now becomes chief opposition whip, in a bid to keep members of a notoriously factional party in check. An interesting discussion centered around how many defeated leadership candidates would feature in the new configuration. There was an interesting discussion about how many defeated leadership candidates would feature in the new setup, but it turns out that three of the five loom large. Mel Stride, the centrist, as shadow chancellor of the Exchequer, is an experienced figure among a largely unknown group, having served as an MP for Mid Devon from 2010, albeit with a current majority of just 61 votes. An eye-catching return from the backbenches for Priti Patel as the new shadow foreign secretary. Dame Priti is an outspoken Eurosceptic, having also been Home Secretary under Boris Johnson for three years. The defeated runner-up, Mr Robert Jenrick, becomes Shadow Justice Secretary, himself advocating for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights. These two crucial appointments suggest that a hard line will be taken in relations with the European Union. There is currently no place for Tom Tugendhat or James Cleverly. Who are the new faces? The most notable being Chris Philp, who may not be a household name outside the party, yet has been given the vital post of Shadow Home Secretary. A former minister for London as well as crime, policing and fire, he will look to transfer his experience in those departments into his new national role. Another key appointment comes knocking on James Cartlidge's door as the new shadow defense secretary, having led the previous government's defense acquisition program shortly before its defeat. Ms Claire Coutinho remains on the opposition benches to follow her former department of energy security and net zero, while Victoria Atkins is brought in to scrutinize the government's department of environment, food and rural affairs. Lord Johnson of Lainston and Nigel Huddleston have been named co-chairs of the Conservative Party, seeking to reform the Tory campaign headquarters, which is a key part of Ms Badenoch's leadership campaign. Some notable omissions include Jeremy Hunt, the UK's longest serving Health Secretary, who has now retired to the backbench, as well as former Deputy Prime Minister Sir Oliver Dowden who has also stood down . Lord Cameron himself, who returned dramatically to frontline politics as Foreign Secretary under Mr Rishi Sunak, has now left politics for good. 19 years since the last Conservative shadow cabinet was formed. Can Badenoch make the ineligible eligible again? Can the Conservative Party restore the confidence of the British public between now and the next general election? Similar questions were asked of Cameron in 2005. Indeed, following a defeat for Labor, Kemi Badenoch and his new team hope to emulate his success in the years to come. Image: Conservative Party/Flickr

