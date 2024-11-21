Aegean diplomacy in the face of internal discord

In the end, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had no choice but to show former Prime Minister Antonis Samaras the door. The expulsion of a former head of government from a political party is unprecedented in Greece. Yet the divide within New Democracy did not appear out of nowhere. Criticism of Samara has recently reached a level that seriously undermines the authority of the Prime Minister. The final straw was an interview given by the 73-year-old former prime minister to a Sunday newspaper, in which he strongly condemned Athens' policy towards Turkey and called for the resignation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. What strategy are you serving if you start a dialogue with Turkey by immediately making concessions on your initial positions? Samaras charged.

The timing of this political provocation, according to most commentators, was calculated. A few days earlier, the foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met in Athens to discuss the future of the bilateral de-escalation process. Before the ministers' meeting, voices from the Greek right had warned against any concessions on national issues. Among those voices, alongside Samaras, was another former prime minister, Kostas Karamanlis, who called concerns about national issues understandable. A key question in Greek domestic politics today is whether Samaras and Karamanlis will join forces to consolidate their criticism of the Mitsotakis government's Turkey policies and derail the Greek-Turkey rapprochement.

Domestic conflict arises at a rare moment of harmony in trans-Aegean relations. The governments in Athens and Ankara appear to have the political will to leave tensions behind and seek solutions to decades-old bilateral disputes in calmer waters. The culmination of this trans-Aegean détente so far has been the summit between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last December, during which they signed the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborhood. In an unusual show of unity, the two sides agreed on a detailed roadmap for negotiations, with Erdogan frequently emphasizing the vision of transforming the Aegean Sea into a sea of ​​peace and cooperation.

This ambitious and potentially historic project has been entrusted to the foreign ministers of the two countries. During their last meeting on November 8 in Athens, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan were tasked with assessing whether conditions were ripe to begin negotiations on the delimitation of the continental shelf and economic zones (EEZ) in the Aegean and the East. Mediterranean. Both sides highlighted the positive atmosphere of the discussions, creating a sense of camaraderie. However, it soon became clear that ministers had failed to achieve their ambitious target. It is obvious that there is not yet a common framework to resolve the major dispute we have with Turkey, namely the delimitation of the EEZ and the continental shelf in the Aegean Sea, Mitsotakis acknowledged, describing this setback.

The current phase of Greek-Turkish diplomacy is structured to ensure that such setbacks on fundamental issues do not undermine the broader rapprochement process. In addition to regular meetings of foreign ministers, the two countries have institutionalized three diplomatic channels, or pillars, as outlined in the Athens Declaration: political dialogue, a positive agenda and confidence-building measures.

Before Erdogan and Mitsotakis meet again at a summit in Türkiye next spring, a new round of talks between their foreign ministers is expected. Although the exact content of their closed-door discussions remains unknown, it can be assumed that controversial issues in the Aegean Sea will be at the top of the agenda. The strong positions on these issues were highlighted in a recent radio interview with Gerapetritis, who noted that Greek and Turkish negotiators have held no fewer than 64 rounds of exploratory negotiations on the delimitation of the continental shelf since 2002. The response to the question of whether we have reached There is no agreement on the close delimitation, admitted Gerapetritis.

In the best-case scenario, Athens and Ankara could agree to jointly submit their disputes to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. However, before the tribunal can rule on the delimitation of the continental shelf and the EEZ (a process whose outcome is virtually guaranteed), both sides must make a politically sensitive preliminary decision. They must determine the extent of their territorial waters. Greece currently claims a 6 nautical mile territorial zone around its Aegean islands, although international law allows up to 12 nautical miles. Turkey has unequivocally stated that any Greek extension up to 12 nautical miles would effectively turn the Aegean Sea into a Greek lake and amount to a casus belli.

The conflict over the Aegean continental shelf dates back to the 1970s. Several attempts have been made to resolve the issue at the negotiating table. Twenty years ago, Athens and Ankara were close to an agreement. As contemporary accounts reveal, the Greek side would have been willing to accept a multi-level delimitation: a 6 nautical mile zone around most of the Aegean islands and a 12 nautical mile claim for the mainland. . The plan was to present this framework to an international court in collaboration with Turkey. However, the process was abruptly interrupted when New Democracy's Kostas Karamanlis won the March 2004 elections. Karamanlis, uninterested in continuing the project, effectively ended the negotiations. A domestic political development in Greece has dashed hopes for a mutually acceptable solution.

It is unlikely that such a scenario would happen again today, 20 years later. However, this historical precedent serves as a reminder that domestic politics limits a government's ability to reach a compromise with Turkey. What is also certain is that without mutual concessions, the current calm in the Aegean Sea is unlikely to last.

Dr. Ronald Meinardus is a Senior Researcher at the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP).