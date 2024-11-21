



From left to right: Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Pete Hegseth and RFK Jr.

Some of US President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet picks are expected to face a fierce confirmation battle in Washington, as their ability to safeguard the rule of law, national security and public health comes under scrutiny.

U.S. Vice President-elect JD Vance, an Ohio senator, is introducing nominees to his colleagues on Capitol Hill this week as the new Trump administration seeks to ease the transition.

But even though potential nominees could face pushback in the Senate, they have received a largely positive reception so far from Republican voters contacted by the BBC.

Nearly all approved of the cabinet's choices, hailing them as essential disruptors to what they see as a corrupt establishment.

An overview of Trump's cabinet and its key roles… in 74 seconds

It scares establishment people because most members of Congress are bribed and corrupt, David Pautsch, a Trump supporter from Davenport, Iowa, told the BBC. These choices will upset the apple cart.

They are all wonderful,” he added.

Some of Trump's Cabinet picks, like Marco Rubio, nominated for U.S. secretary of state, have received praise from both sides of the aisle. But a handful of others have been the subject of an avalanche of negative headlines in recent weeks.

Reports allege that Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary, paid a woman who accused him of sexual assault to stay quiet so he wouldn't risk losing his job.

Hegseth, a Fox News host, denies any wrongdoing and maintains the sex was consensual.

Robert F. Kennedy, Trump's choice for U.S. health secretary, has alarmed the pharmaceutical industry and the American medical community with his skepticism of vaccines, although his criticism of foods transformed have attracted the support of many high-level doctors.

Allies of Matt Gaetz, Trump's pick to be U.S. attorney general, are fighting the release of a congressional ethics report into allegations — which he denies — that he once sexual relations with a minor.

The Justice Department — which Gaetz, 42, would lead if confirmed — investigated the matter last year and declined to file charges. Gaetz withdrew from consideration Thursday.

David Pautsch says cabinet picks are 'all wonderful'

Tulsi Gabbard, Trump's pick to lead national intelligence, has been accused by critics of casting doubt on the spy agencies she would oversee, while her allies say attempts to portray the veteran as an asset of the Kremlin amounts to defamation.

An opinion poll this week by Echelon Insights found that all of Trump's Cabinet picks have a slight edge in net favorability from members of the American public who participated in the survey.

But voters' reaction reflects feelings about Trump himself, and not all Republicans approve of his choices.

Michele Allen, a self-described “Never Trumper” from Arizona, told the BBC she was flabbergasted by the programming.

It's a good old boys' club and [Trumps] appoint people to positions where they are going to harm a lot of people by pushing their personal vendettas, Allen says.

The 39-year-old woman, who works in the health sector, says she is quite disgusted by the choice of RFK Jr for the post of Secretary of Health.

But voters who supported Trump told the BBC they saw criticism of the candidates as more reason to approve of them.

Dominic Bashford, 28, said he sees Trump's choices as agents of change.

“I really feel like the new Trump administration is giving me a voice,” he told the BBC.

He hopes Gabbard will end the “constant wars.”

Bashford also said he was excited about the prospect of RFK leading the health department, despite the furor over his questioning of vaccines.

The Trump pick Bashford doesn't like is Rubio.

“If [former US National Security Adviser] John Bolton is a fan of someone, I take that as a big scare,” Bashford said.

Meanwhile, Indiana resident Alli Rastrelli, 20, said she is pleased with some of Trump's cabinet selections, like Gabbard and Kennedy, even though she questions their credentials.

“These people seem more loyal to [Trump] during the campaign therefore [he is] rewarding them with a position, rather than making them the most qualified person for that position,” Rastrelli said.

