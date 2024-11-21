PM Modi engages with world leaders at G20 Summit in Rio, focuses on strengthening strategic partnerships





Prime Minister Narendra Modi met many world leaders at the G20 summit held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, highlighting India's role in promoting global cooperation. The meetings took place on the sidelines of the two-day summit on November 18-19, 2024. Key bilateral meetings

Prime Minister Modi's schedule included meetings with prominent leaders such as outgoing US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Each interaction highlighted efforts to deepen bilateral relations and address shared global challenges. Prime Minister Modi described his interaction with President Biden as “always a delight”. Their discussion highlighted the importance of continued collaboration in technology, defense and global security. The camaraderie between the leaders was evident, with images capturing their handshake making the rounds on social media. During his meeting with President Macron, Prime Minister Modi discussed strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy, space and artificial intelligence. Modi praised Macron for hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris earlier this year. President Macron shared a video of the meeting, saying they reviewed progress on key initiatives launched during his state visit to India in January. Along with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister Modi announced the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. This agreement focuses on expanding ties in trade, technology, defense and clean energy. Meloni welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the plan's role in promoting the India-Italy strategic partnership. Collaborations across continents

Prime Minister Modi spoke to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and leaders of Indonesia and South Korea. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Starmer discussed deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with a focus on finalizing a free trade agreement. Technology, green energy and cultural exchanges also figured prominently in their dialogue. Prime Minister Modi met Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, thanking him for hosting the G20 summit. They discussed strengthening the India-Brazil strategic partnership in areas such as agriculture, tourism, biofuels and defense. Prime Minister Modi welcomed Brazil's initiative to create the Global Alliance Against Poverty and Hunger, expressing India's support for sustainable development and governance reforms. Global and regional priorities

The G20 summit was an opportunity for Prime Minister Modi to defend the interests of the South. Addressing issues such as the food, fuel and fertilizer crisis, Modi highlighted India's G20 theme, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', as the guiding principle to address global challenges. The visit to Brazil was part of Prime Minister Modi's three-country tour, which included stops in Nigeria and Guyana. In Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and engaged with the Indian diaspora. After the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi left for Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the South American country in over 50 years. The visit aims to strengthen ties between India and Guyana, focusing on trade, energy and cultural collaboration. As India exits its G20 presidency, the focus remains on continuing the momentum established at the New Delhi summit in 2023. Prime Minister Modi's active participation in Brazil underlines India's commitment in favor of global cooperation, strategic alliances and response to the concerns of the South. .

