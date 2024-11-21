Space and sea should be subjects of universal cooperation and not universal conflict: PM Modi in Guyana





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the special session of the National Assembly of the Parliament of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana in Georgetown, Thursday, November 21, 2024. | Photo credit: ANI

Presenting the mantra 'Democracy First, Humanity First' for global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (November 21, 2024) said that space and sea should be subjects of universal cooperation and not of universal conflict. In his speech at a special session of the Parliament of Guyana, Prime Minister Modi also said that India has never progressed with selfishness and an expansionist attitude, and has always felt like it is grabbing resources. The Prime Minister, who arrived in Guyana on the final leg of his three-country visit, is the first Indian head of state to visit the country in over 50 years. For the world to move forward, the biggest mantra is “Democracy first, humanity first”. The spirit of democracy first teaches us to involve everyone and participate in their development. Humanity First guides our decision-making. When we make humanity the first basis of our decision-making, the results also benefit humanity, he said. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi also said that it is time to wake up the Global South and its members come together to create a new world order. For the world, now is not the time for conflict. It is time to identify and eliminate the conditions that lead to conflict, he said. I believe space and sea should be matters of universal cooperation and not universal conflict, PM Modi said. In his remarks, Prime Minister Modi described the mitti (land) ties between India and Guyana as full of cordiality, referring to their cultural ties of over a century and a half. He said Bharat asserts that every nation matters and highlighted that India views island nations not as small countries but as big ocean countries. He said that in the spirit of democracy first, humanity first, India is also fulfilling its duty of Vishwa Bandhu, acting as first responders in times of crisis.

