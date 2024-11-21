Politics
Clemency for Veloso under study: Marcos
PRESIDENT Marcos Jr. said yesterday that the death sentence handed down by an Indonesian court to Filipino drug prisoner Mary Jane Veloso has been reduced to life in prison, and that the Philippine government is currently considering granting a pardon after Veloso was transferred to Manila where she is expected to serve the remainder of her sentence.
The president announced Wednesday that Veloso, who has been detained for about 14 years now, would return home following an agreement reached between the two countries.
In a tense interview yesterday in Nueva Ecija, Marcos said the commutation of Velosos' sentence happened during the tenure of former President Joko Widodo.
Since I came into office, what we tried to do, what we were working on was to get her off death row, first, and then commute her sentence to life, he said in a mixture of English and Filipino.
The president said the good relations between Manila and Jakarta, which continued from Widodos' tenure until current President Prabowo Subianto, paved the way for Veloso's custody transfer.
Veloso was arrested in Yogyakarta on drug trafficking charges in 2010 after 2.6 kilograms of heroin were found in her suitcase. She was sentenced to death the same year, but Veloso's execution was postponed in 2015 following the arrest in the Philippines of those who allegedly recruited her and sent her to Indonesia.
Asked about the commutation of Velosos' sentence, Communications Secretary Cesar Chavez responded: “When Mary Jane is transferred to the Philippines, the effective result is that her sentence becomes simply a life sentence since it there is no death penalty in the Philippines.
The president said the government would study the possibility of granting a pardon to Veloso after his return to the Philippines.
We will see, Marcos said, adding that everything is on the table as studies should be conducted as this would be the first time a Filipino prisoner would be transferred to the country to serve his sentence.
Executive clemency is generally granted by the President to those aged 65 and over who have served at least five years of their sentence, and their continued detention would, among other things, be detrimental to their health.
Senate President Francis Escudero expressed his belief that the president would grant Veloso clemency.
However, this will go through the process, both legal and diplomatic, and with courtesy to the Indonesian government, he said.
What is important now, he added, is that Veloso was spared the death penalty and that the process is underway for her to ultimately be released.
He thanked the President and the Foreign Ministry for their tireless efforts to save Veloso from execution and finally bring her home.
We owe our immense gratitude to President Prabowo Subianto and the entire Indonesian government for their compassion. Mary Jane spent more than a third of her life in prison and each of those 14 years not knowing if it would be her last, he said.
We look forward to welcoming Mary Jane to the Philippines, he added.
A joint statement from the Department of Justice and the Department of Foreign Affairs indicates that once Veloso is transferred to the Philippines, we will be required to honor the conditions that would be set for the transfer, particularly the execution of Mary Jane's sentence in the Philippines. except the death penalty which is prohibited by our laws.
The conditions of Mary Jane Veloso's transfer are still under discussion with Indonesia, the statement added.
CALL
Veloso's parents appealed to the Marcos government to have her transferred to a secure local detention center upon her return from Indonesia.
Earlier reports indicated she may be detained at the Mandaluyong City Women's Correctional Institute.
Veloso's mother, Celia, said she worried about her daughters' safety from an international drug syndicate that allegedly used her as a drug courier.
Veloso's father, Cesar, expressed the same concern, adding that his daughter's recruiter claimed to be part of an international drug syndicate.
Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez assured Veloso's family that the government would ensure his safety.
He said the government would not allow Veloso to be harmed, especially as the international community would closely monitor her case and well-being.
He added that authorities are also tracking down the members and masterminds of the drug syndicate who unknowingly made Veloso a drug courier.
RECRUITER CASES
Vasquez said Velosos' return would advance the stalled proceedings in the Nueva Ecija court because she would be able to personally testify in the ongoing human trafficking trial against her recruiters, Julius Lacanilao and Ma. Cristina Sergio.
In 2020, the Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court found the two men guilty in the illegal recruitment case, but the human trafficking case remains ongoing.
Veloso accused Lacanilao and Sergio of deceiving her into importing heroin into Indonesia, leading to her arrest and conviction.
Mary Jane's planned transfer to the Philippines would facilitate the presentation of witnesses, including herself, to complete the prosecution of the case currently pending in court, Vasquez said. With Raymond Africa
