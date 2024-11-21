When his term expires in 2022, the regent of West Seram, a local jurisdiction in the Indonesian province of Moluccas, was unable to run in the elections.

Article 18 of the Indonesian constitution guarantees local communities the right to choose their leaders through election. But there was no vote to choose this new regent.

Instead, the Indonesian national government appointed a military brigadier general as interim leader. He was office head at the national intelligence agency in central Sulawesi, 1,000 kilometers away.

This case of interference was not a coincidence. It is a deliberate strategy by Indonesia's increasingly authoritarian national government to undermine the local control that is the most valuable feature of the world's quarter-century-old democracy.

Over the past four years, Indonesia's Interior Ministry has appointed more than 170 loyalists, mostly from the national police, military and intelligence agencies, as interim leaders of regional or local governments.

Whether local democracy can defend itself against such maneuvers is a crucial question in the most important elections of 2024 that you have probably never heard about Indonesia's November 27 local elections in 548 regions, 415 regencies and 93 cities.

It is also an urgent question for the democratic world.

Indonesia has been a leader in global efforts to promote democracy and development by decentralizing power. Since 1970, most nation-states have delegated at least some national governance powers to provincial or municipal governments. The result: an explosion in the number of local and subnational governments. Many new local governments around the world have adopted more democratic processes to justify their greater autonomy over public spending and land use.

Indonesia's decentralization has perhaps been the most spectacular in the world. After the collapse of its military-dominated dictatorship in 1998, the country transferred an astonishing range of responsibilities for finance, health, environment, transportation and the economy to its regions, regencies (rural areas local) and municipalities. The idea was to further stimulate local development and protect the emerging democracy.

The idea worked. Today, Indonesia is Southeast Asia's most vibrant democracy and its fastest-growing economy. The country rose international governance assessmentsand decentralization remains popular, with 80% support in polls. During my visits to Indonesia earlier this year, ordinary people often told me that decentralization was the secret to the country's success.

But democracy and development experts lament that Indonesia has never provided its local governments with the money or qualified personnel to carry out all their responsibilities. And the national government has sought to reclaim local decision-making power, particularly under President Joko Widodo, who was succeeded in October by his hand-picked successor, a former military leader.

In this context, the national government's strategic interim appointments, as critics call them, appear to be a dangerous return to dictatorship.

Public attention focused on the interim appointment in West Seram and three others. In West Papua, an intelligence officer and former police commander has been appointed temporary regional chief. In Aceh, where the military has a history of human rights abuses, a former military major from Jakarta was named interim regional governor. In Jakarta, the president appointed acting governor from a political ally, who quickly reversed the policies of his elected predecessors on everything from utility regulation to pedestrian safety.

Few of the appointees have experience in local or regional civil governance. The courts and the national ombudsman said these temporary appointments lacked transparency and were legally dubious. But the national government has steadfastly kept these interim appointees in office; several are running in this month's elections.

The prospects for local democracy are not good. Ahead of the November elections, major national parties sought to make it more difficult for local parties to field candidates. The national government also decided that the country's future capital, Nusantara, under construction on the east coast of Borneo, would be does not have its own democracy municipal government.

Local democracy constitutes the vast majority of democracy that exists in Indonesia and around the world. The stakes of these local elections are global.

Joe Mathews writes the Democracy column for Local democracya global publication.