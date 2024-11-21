Matt Gaetz steps down as Donald Trump's attorney general





Matt Gaetz steps down as President-elect Donald Trump is chosen for attorney general. Follow live updates.

WASHINGTON (AP) Matt Gaetz stepped aside Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump was chosen for attorney general amid continuing fallout from a federal sex trafficking investigation that has cast doubt on his ability to be confirmed as as head of the country's federal law enforcement agencies.

The announcement ends a turbulent eight-day period in which Trump sought to capitalize on his decisive election victory to force Senate Republicans to accept provocative picks like Gaetz, who had been the subject of a Senate investigation. Department of Justice before being chosen last week to lead it. The move could intensify scrutiny of other controversial Trump nominees, including Pentagon pick Pete Hegseth, who faces sexual assault allegations he denies.

Even though momentum was strong, it was clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction from the critical work of the Trump/Vance transition, said Gaetz, a Florida Republican who met a day earlier with senators in an effort to win their support. a declaration.

There is no time to waste in an unnecessarily prolonged brawl in Washington, so I will withdraw my name from consideration for Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready from day one, he added. Hours later, Gaetz posted on social media that he looked forward to continuing the fight to save our country, adding, “Maybe from another post.”

Trump, in a social media post, said: I greatly appreciate Matt Gaetz's recent efforts to secure approval for Attorney General. He was doing very well but, at the same time, he did not want to be a distraction to the Administration, for which he has a lot of respect. Matt has a wonderful future and I can't wait to see all the great things he does!

What you need to know about Trump's second term:

Follow all our coverage as Donald Trump assembles his second administration.

He did not immediately announce a new selection. Last week, he named personal attorneys Todd Blanche, Emil Bove and D. John Sauer to leadership positions within the department. Another possible candidate, Matt Whitaker, was announced Wednesday as U.S. ambassador to NATO.

The withdrawal, just a week after the choice was announced, averts what was shaping up to be a confirmation battle that would have tested how far Senate Republicans were willing to go to support Trump's Cabinet picks.

The choice of Trump's fierce ally over well-known veteran lawyers whose names had been circulating as potential candidates raised concerns about the Justice Department's independence at a time when Trump has openly threatened to seek retaliation against his political opponents. It underscores the importance Trump places on personal loyalty and reflects the president-elect's desire to see a troublemaker lead a Justice Department that for years investigated and ultimately indicted him.

In the Senate, deeply skeptical lawmakers have demanded more information about Justice Department and Congressional investigations into sex trafficking allegations involving underage girls, which Gaetz has denied. Meanwhile, Justice Department lawyers were surprised by the choice of a partisan lawmaker with limited legal experience who echoed Trump's assertions that the criminal justice system was a weapon.

As Gaetz sought to block support in the Senate, concerns over sex trafficking allegations showed no signs of abating.

In recent days, the lawyer for two women said his clients told House Ethics Committee investigators that Gaetz paid them for sex on multiple occasions starting in 2017, when Gaetz was a member of Congress from Florida.

One of the women said she saw Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old at a party in Florida in 2017, according to attorney Joel Leppard. Leppard said her client said she didn't think Gaetz knew the girl was underage, that she ended their relationship when he found out and didn't take her back until after his 18 years old. The age of consent in Florida is 18.

They are grateful for the opportunity to move forward with their lives, Leppard said Thursday of his clients. They hope this will bring definitive closure for all parties involved.

Gaetz has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. The Justice Department's investigation concluded last year with no charges filed against him.

Gaetz's political future is uncertain.

He had abruptly resigned his congressional seat after being chosen as attorney general, a move seen as a way to end the ethics investigation into sexual misconduct allegations. He was re-elected in November to the new Congress, which will convene on January 3, 2025, but he said last week in his resignation letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson that he did not intend to to take an oath. He forwarded a similar letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the state launched a special election process to fill the vacancy.

Republicans on the House Ethics Committee this week declined to release the panel's findings, despite objections from Democrats in a split vote. But the committee agreed to complete its work and is expected to meet again on Dec. 5 to discuss the issue.

As news of Gaetz's decision spread through the Capitol, Republican senators appeared divided.

Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin, who served with Gaetz in the House, called it a positive move. Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Gaetz put the country first and I'm happy with his decision.

Others said they hoped Gaetz could have overhauled the department.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a close Trump ally, said he was disappointed. I like Matt and think he would have changed the way the DOJ is run.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said he hoped Trump would choose someone as tenacious and just as committed to rooting out and eliminating bias and politicization within the DOJ.

Gaetz is not the only Trump pick facing congressional scrutiny over past allegations.

A detailed investigative report released Wednesday shows a woman told police she was sexually assaulted in 2017 by Hegseth, the former Fox News host now tapped to run the Pentagon, after he took her phone and blocked the door of a hotel room in California. and refused to let her go.

The matter was thoroughly investigated and I was completely exonerated, Hegseth told reporters Thursday at the Capitol, where he was meeting with senators to build support for his nomination.

_____

Associated Press writers Michelle L. Price, Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick and Adriana Gomez Licon contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/gaetz-trump-fbi-justice-department-248b46ba0c882dd46d661568e8bd3bd7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos